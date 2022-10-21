ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

allthingstreasurecoast.com

GO SING IT ON THE MOUNTAIN: A CANTATA FOR CHRISTMAS

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach will present a special worship service for Christmas entitled Go Sing it on the Mountain. Performances will take place during the 9am and 11am services in the church sanctuary at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL, 32960. Admission is free to the community.
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Trixie and Sissy! Pets of the Week!

Trixie is a beautiful, 3-year-old Pitbull Terrier who arrived at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in November. This sweet girl walks great on a leash and takes treats gently. Trixie is very calm and gentle and loves to cuddle up near her humans. Sissy is a 6-year-old, female...
PALM CITY, FL
Stuart Magazine

Sip and Savor at Whiskers for Whiskey

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, The Chef’s Table, and Libations Mobile Catering Co. will host the four-course bourbon tasting November 9. The post Sip and Savor at Whiskers for Whiskey appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
STUART, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

This past Saturday, we held our annual Boca Chamber Gala at The Boca Raton. As is customary at this event, we recognize the amazing leadership of the Chamber’s Board of Directors under the direction of Chair, Jackie Reeves. We also announced that the entire Executive Committee of the Board will remain in their current seats for an additional year! That means Chair Reeves will hold the gavel for another year and serve with her fellow Officers: Sal Saldana, Chair-Elect, Bob Tucker, Vice Chair, Clara Bennett, Treasurer and Immediate Past Chair, Susan Saturday. In addition, we welcomed the new business leaders who will join the Board of Directors on November 1:
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Best of South Florida

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation

It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
PLANTATION, FL

