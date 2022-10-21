Read full article on original website
Aspiring medical students get lunch and mentorship in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Students enjoyed lunch and mentorship Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens. The T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society invited 25 students from area schools, from Riviera Beach to Boynton Beach, to a luncheon at the Frenchman's Reserve Country Cub. The doctors hope this kind of...
allthingstreasurecoast.com
GO SING IT ON THE MOUNTAIN: A CANTATA FOR CHRISTMAS
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach will present a special worship service for Christmas entitled Go Sing it on the Mountain. Performances will take place during the 9am and 11am services in the church sanctuary at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL, 32960. Admission is free to the community.
cbs12.com
Vero Beach Police Department participates in "Toys for Pups" program
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Pets like getting toys too!. The Vero Beach Police Department is partnering with PETSMART for their "Toys for Pups Program". They are collecting toys for animals in distress or abused animals that get called in. Toys are comforting to animals the same way they...
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Trixie and Sissy! Pets of the Week!
Trixie is a beautiful, 3-year-old Pitbull Terrier who arrived at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in November. This sweet girl walks great on a leash and takes treats gently. Trixie is very calm and gentle and loves to cuddle up near her humans. Sissy is a 6-year-old, female...
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
Sip and Savor at Whiskers for Whiskey
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, The Chef’s Table, and Libations Mobile Catering Co. will host the four-course bourbon tasting November 9. The post Sip and Savor at Whiskers for Whiskey appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
bocaratontribune.com
Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward
This past Saturday, we held our annual Boca Chamber Gala at The Boca Raton. As is customary at this event, we recognize the amazing leadership of the Chamber’s Board of Directors under the direction of Chair, Jackie Reeves. We also announced that the entire Executive Committee of the Board will remain in their current seats for an additional year! That means Chair Reeves will hold the gavel for another year and serve with her fellow Officers: Sal Saldana, Chair-Elect, Bob Tucker, Vice Chair, Clara Bennett, Treasurer and Immediate Past Chair, Susan Saturday. In addition, we welcomed the new business leaders who will join the Board of Directors on November 1:
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
cw34.com
Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton council to vote whether to allow assisted living facilities in neighborhoods
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News to Go Headlines. A vote is set for this Tuesday in Boca Raton which would change the city's zoning ordinance, allowing assisted living facilities to potentially be built in residential neighborhoods. Several...
South Florida’s Lion Country Safari preserve welcomes baby zebra
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A South Florida wildlife preserve announced the birth of a zebra on Thursday. Officials at Lion Country Safari, located in Palm Beach County between West Palm Beach and Lake Okeechobee, announced that a baby plains zebra was born at the preserve on Sunday, WPTV reported. The...
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Florida teachers could now lose their professional license if they are in violation of the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure.
cw34.com
Authorities say campus is safe after rumors of threat to Vero Beach High School
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rumors spread Friday morning regarding a threat to Vero Beach High School, but officials say the threat was a false alarm. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person on campus. Vero Beach Police and School Officials...
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation
It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida
