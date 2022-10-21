Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
NME
Tim Burton takes aim at Disney calling it a ‘horrible big circus’
Tim Burton has criticised Disney after the failure of his 2019 adaptation of Dumbo. The American film director, best known for his gothic stories such as Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, was discussing his work with the corporation at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France. Discussing several decades...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel think Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”
House Of The Dragon actor Fabien Frankel has said that he and his co-star Matt Smith have a theory that Prince Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”. In a new video interview with NME, Frankel, who portrays the Ser Criston in the Game Of Thrones spin-off prequel series, said that Smith (Daemon Targaryen) believes their characters have repressed sexual desire for one another.
NME
Why you need to watch ‘High School’ – Tegan and Sara’s teen telly hit crafted from TikTok
High School is a coming-of-age show like no other. Adapted from Tegan and Sara‘s affecting memoir chronicling their teenage years in Calgary, Canada, it’s an engrossing slow-burn that hones in on the unique challenges faced by the Quin sisters as they grow up. When it begins, Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) seems stifled by the way her identity is inexorably tied to that of her identical twin Tegan (Railey Gilliland). And as the series progresses, each sister gets to grips with her queerness in very different ways.
NME
‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages
Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series. Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”. While details...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ finale recap: fiery ending sets up the mother of all wars
Ten episodes later, House of the Dragon draws to a close. Was it all-out war? Was it the anti-climax that the end of Game Of Thrones was? Read on…. The finale – ‘The Black Queen’ – begins at Dragonstone, with Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), now 14, telling his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that when Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) dies he can’t be Lord of the Tides – because he gets seasick. Rhaenyra tells him that she was frightened to accept her destiny as well; he’ll be all right, she says, kissing him on the head. Why are we beginning the episode with this exchange? Ah, well, you’ll see…
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ viewers praise “incredible” finale: “Captures the feel of classic ‘Game Of Thrones'”
House Of The Dragon’s season finale has been widely praised by viewers. The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season came to an end with episode Black Queen, which aired in the US on Sunday (October 23). The episode also leaked a few days prior which prompted a response...
NME
My Chemical Romance wear ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young Festival
My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects wore ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young festival this weekend in an apparent nod to their legacy as emo elders. MCR headlined yesterday (October 23) at the Las Vegas festival – after the first day was cancelled due to weather warnings – during which frontman Gerard Way donned his classic black suit and red tie, along with ‘old’ style prosthetics in a somewhat literal interpretation of the festival’s name.
NME
Listen to the soundtrack for Netflix series ‘The Watcher’
The soundtrack for Netflix series The Watcher has been released – check it out below. Based on a true story, the seven-episode mystery thriller follows married couple Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) who are harassed by letters from a stalker after moving into their dream home in New Jersey.
NME
Taylor Swift currently outselling Arctic Monkeys with fastest-selling album of 2022
Taylor Swift is leading this week’s chart battle for Number One ahead of the Arctic Monkeys. Swift’s latest album, ‘Midnights‘ has taken the lead against the Sheffield four piece’s seventh album, ‘The Car‘. Both have sold well over 100,000 copies according to data...
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson: “We got the shit beaten out of us for our Bond song”
Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has spoken of the band “getting the shit beaten out of them” by the media for their James Bond song ‘The World Is Not Enough’, and how their upcoming ‘Anthology’ release is a testament to the band’s survival. The...
NME
Listen to Holly Humberstone’s emotive new track, ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’
Holly Humberstone has today (October 24) shared an emotive new track, ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’ – check it out below. The song is the title track from an extended collection of songs which, according to a press release, “span her musical journey to date” and is a re-working of her two EPs to date. The collection will be released on October 28.
NME
Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg
Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg. The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
NME
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online
Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9. Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.
NME
Oscar Isaac still “hopeful” that ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie will get made
Oscar Isaac has said he’s still “hopeful” that a Metal Gear Solid movie will be made. Back in 2020, Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of Metal Gear Solid alongside director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and producer Avi Arad. However, production has yet to begin and a release date has never been confirmed.
NME
Hayley Williams shares heartfelt letter before Paramore headline When We Were Young
In the lead-up to ’s headline set at the inaugural When We Were Young festival, frontwoman Hayley Williams shared a heartfelt letter with her fans and supporters. The hotly anticipated festival – co-headlined by My Chemical Romance and described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades” – debuted in Las Vegas yesterday (October 22). The first event was initially set to go down on Friday (October 21), but was cancelled an hour before gates opened due to weather warnings.
NME
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner says ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”
Arctic Monkeys‘ songs from their new album ‘The Car‘ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”, singer and guitarist Alex Turner has said. In this week’s Big Read cover interview with NME Turner addressed the fact that his band are playing a full stadium tour across the UK for the first time ever next summer, saying the time didn’t feel right before.
