Albany Herald
Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges
Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting. The former...
Albany Herald
Boris Johnson pulls out of race to be leader of UK's Conservative Party and next prime minister
UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the contest to become the next Conservative Party leader and therefore the next prime minister. Johnson claimed to have garnered the support of 100 MPs -- the minimum number required to clear the threshold to appear on the ballot for the Conservative Party membership -- but declined to run, saying "this would simply not be the right thing to do" as "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament," according to the PA Media news agency.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Albany Herald
Rishi Sunak will be Britain's next prime minister after seeing off rivals in race to replace Truss
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the United Kingdom's next prime minister after seeing off his lone remaining rival in the fast-tracked race to become Conservative party leader on Monday. The other potential candidate, Penny Mordaunt, conceded after failing to meet the threshold of nominations from lawmakers required to...
Boasts and bitterness: how Boris Johnson’s bid to return as PM fell apart
“I would think twice. Having been led up to the top of the hill and then back down all the way again. Twice now,” says one Boris Johnson backer, Michael Fabricant, about the idea of supporting him again. Fabricant was one of Johnson’s many supporters among Tory MPs who...
