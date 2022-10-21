ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges

Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting. The former...
Albany Herald

Boris Johnson pulls out of race to be leader of UK's Conservative Party and next prime minister

UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the contest to become the next Conservative Party leader and therefore the next prime minister. Johnson claimed to have garnered the support of 100 MPs -- the minimum number required to clear the threshold to appear on the ballot for the Conservative Party membership -- but declined to run, saying "this would simply not be the right thing to do" as "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament," according to the PA Media news agency.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy