UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the contest to become the next Conservative Party leader and therefore the next prime minister. Johnson claimed to have garnered the support of 100 MPs -- the minimum number required to clear the threshold to appear on the ballot for the Conservative Party membership -- but declined to run, saying "this would simply not be the right thing to do" as "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament," according to the PA Media news agency.

21 HOURS AGO