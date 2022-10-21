ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
msu.edu

How will autonomous vehicles impact society?

The relationship between society and mobility is a two-way street. All the ways and means by which people get around have profound impacts on how we interact with each other. At the same time, social considerations help steer the technology and infrastructure we use for transportation. Perhaps no state understands...
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

Advancing autonomous vehicles to usher in a safer future

Michigan State is leading innovations in technology that will evolve our transportation ecosystem. Michigan State University is home to nearly 50 experts, from a variety of research fields, shaping the future of mobility. That’s because improving transportation — making it safer, smarter and more accessible no matter how people choose...
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

Future of mobility: MSU taking the wheel with R&D, educating talent

Content created by MLive. Sparked by the Curved Dash Oldsmobile in 1901 and accelerated by Ford’s pioneering assembly lines, automotive production in Michigan has been at the forefront of the mobility industry for more than a century. Still today, there are more than two dozen original equipment manufacturers in our state supplying automakers worldwide.
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

DPPS, ELPD partner to form new collaborative policing team

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) have partnered to form the Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement (P.E.A.C.E.) Team, which will work to address community concerns with long-term solutions on both sides of Grand River Avenue.
EAST LANSING, MI

