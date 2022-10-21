ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in crushing Padres loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized by many for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely ripped for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the 8th inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire

The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
Larry Brown Sports

3-time All-Pro RB says he is done playing football

A well-known former NFL running back is admitting that his football days are finished. Appearing this week on NFL Network with Andrew Siciliano, ex-Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley said that he “most definitely” done playing football. Still only 28, Gurley was a three-time All-Pro and a three-time...
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager

Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
saturdaytradition.com

Dawson Garcia looking to build 'something special' in return to Minnesota

Dawson Garcia attended high school in Minnesota, but ended up leaving the state to play at Marquette. Now he’s back and ready to build something with Minnesota basketball. Garcia transferred to North Carolina after spending 1 season at Marquette. He’s averaged 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists throughout his career. Garcia talked about his journey so far with Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder.
1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday

The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
