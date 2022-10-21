Read full article on original website
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
The postseason isn't even over and the rumors are already flying.
Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in crushing Padres loss
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized by many for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely ripped for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the 8th inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News
Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
KSDK
Should the Cardinals make coaching staff changes? | Locked On Cardinals
Should the St. Louis Cardinals fire hitting coach Jeff Albert and/or pitching coach Mike Maddux? Why don't the Cardinals spend more money?
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire
The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
NBC San Diego
Why the Padres Will Bring the NLCS Back to San Diego … And Why They Won't
Now or never. Win or go home. Whatever cliche you want to use, the point is the Padres now have zero margin for error. If they don't win Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday in Philadelphia their season is over and the Phillies are in the World Series.
MLB News: Angels Division Rival Makes Splashy Head Coaching Hire
The AL West is going to be tough next season.
3-time All-Pro RB says he is done playing football
A well-known former NFL running back is admitting that his football days are finished. Appearing this week on NFL Network with Andrew Siciliano, ex-Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley said that he “most definitely” done playing football. Still only 28, Gurley was a three-time All-Pro and a three-time...
Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers
He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.
Watch: Gophers' Pitlick scores, throws stick into stands
Pitlick was hit with a 10-minute misconduct penalty.
Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager
Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
saturdaytradition.com
Dawson Garcia looking to build 'something special' in return to Minnesota
Dawson Garcia attended high school in Minnesota, but ended up leaving the state to play at Marquette. Now he’s back and ready to build something with Minnesota basketball. Garcia transferred to North Carolina after spending 1 season at Marquette. He’s averaged 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists throughout his career. Garcia talked about his journey so far with Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder.
Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday
The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
