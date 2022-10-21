We’re well and truly into the spooky season, so to get myself in the mood I’ve been playing some Halloween-tastic VR titles that I’m excited to share my thoughts about. The Oculus Quest 2 and Pico 4 are home to some of the best VR horror games out there, but there are a few duds; so to help you pick out the full-sized candy treats from the sugar-free tricks, I’ve listed a few games and apps that I've enjoyed playing and using.

2 DAYS AGO