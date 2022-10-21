Read full article on original website
James, Hardaway put on show at Mid-South Basketball Classic
MEMPHIS- Bronny James teamed up with Ashton Hardaway to play in the Mid-South Basketball Classic at Collierville High School. James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, posted 24 points in the outing for The California Basketball Club. Hardaway, is also son of Memphis Tiger great and current Tigers’ head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, dropped […]
Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars
Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
Wreck on I-40 near Watkins blocking westbound lanes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday night after an accident on Interstate 40 near the Watkins exit closed two of the four lanes. Crews have yet to arrive on the scene, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
Grave mistake: Memphis funeral home buries wrong person in WWII veteran’s plot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee family grieving the death of a World War II veteran was shocked to discover moments before his funeral that someone else was buried in his grave. “There were no technical difficulties. They got another body buried in daddy’s grave,” James Pharr, son of Thomas...
Police investigating car crashing over 240 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car went over the 240 bridge near Exit 10 on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
This former Grizzlies player will be featured at the 2022 Memphis Indie Film Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Grind City Media announced Thursday the documentary that followed Zach Randolph’s time in Memphis has been selected to participate in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival. “#50ForDaCity” will be featured in the “hometowner” category of the festival and screened Sunday, October 23 at 1:30...
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
Warm and dry conditions prevail Monday ahead of an incoming cold front
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong southerly flow in driving warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move in Tuesday. This cold front will bring widespread rain and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Man arrested after woman found shot to death at West Memphis gas station
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a West Memphis woman dead, according to the West Memphis Police Department. Police were able to identify one of the suspects involved in this homicide investigation as Caleb Moten, 18 of West Memphis Arkansas.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
Cordova school lifts lockdown, closes early after reports of shots fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova school was on lockdown for about an hour Friday after reported shots were fired nearby. Lamplighter Montessori School in the 8500 block of Fay Road near 193 confirmed to ABC24 they went on a precautionary lockdown about noon after they said children heard shots fired near their playground.
Bicyclist hit, killed by deputy in Munford Thursday night
One person died in an officer-involved accident in Munford Thursday night. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that a deputy was traveling on McLaughlin Road and struck a person riding a bicycle. Sheriff Shannon Beasley called the accident unfortunate and requested prayers for both the victim and the...
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
Shelby County Sheriff soon to announce final decision for Mayor race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor’s race could get a bit more crowded next week. A spokesperson for Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says the Sheriff plans to announce his final decision on whether or not he’s entering the race. We reached out to Bonner’s camp for confirmation...
Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t
Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
