Centre Daily
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Dolphins are...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Rips Aaron Rodgers for Saying He Needs to Play 'a Tick' Better After Losses
Aaron Rodgers might need to be more careful with his words with the Green Bay Packers falling to 3-4 on the season. The quarterback was only slightly critical of his own play after the team's Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. "I've got to raise my game probably...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 Results
After seven weeks of NFL football, it's clear which direction many teams are heading. While some have legitimate playoff aspirations, others are unlikely to end up extending their year beyond the end of the regular season. The Detroit Lions (1-5) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) each have only one win. There...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the 2022 Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away, which means it's decision time for many teams. Franchises have had seven weeks to assess where they are and what they think they are capable of in 2022 and beyond. For those that believe they can win it all, it's time to start calling around in search of that missing piece to try to push their roster over the top.
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Free Agents Who Could Help Fuel 2022 Playoff Runs
Attrition is starting to take its toll on the 2022 NFL season. Plenty of projected contenders are slumping because of injuries, and areas that lacked depth on these rosters are starting to be exposed. While some clubs will try to swing deals to reinforce their lineups before the upcoming trade...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Struggles May Be 'Best Thing' for GB: 'I'm Not Worried'
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers attempted to put a positive spin on a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders that dropped the team to 3-4 in the 2022 NFL season. "I’m not worried about this squad," he told reporters after the game. "In fact, this might be the best thing for us."
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 7 Win vs. Jaguars
It was another day, another close game and another win for the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants outlasted the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in a 23-17 contest that was decided in the final quarter. New York trailed for much of the game, but a 10-point outburst in the final...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Comments on Contract and Future After Yankees' Loss to Astros in ALCS
Aaron Judge's historic 2022 season ended in an embarrassing ALCS sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, leaving the New York Yankees—and Judge—to head into an offseason rife with uncertainty. He will be the top name on a loaded free-agent market, but he did not seem remotely...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Isiah Pacheco Replaces Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Chiefs RB1 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to roll with rookie Isiah Pacheco as their starting running back for the team's road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pacheco, a former Rutgers star selected with a seventh-round draft pick, took first-team practice reps this...
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury; Rypien to Start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brett Rypien will start in his place. Wilson has dealt with a number of injuries this season. He underwent a procedure on...
Packers coaches get lowest fan rating after loss to Commanders, but a new group joins them
Over the last three Green Bay Packers games — all losses — the coaches have been taking the most wrath from fans in our postgame ratings. They've gotten average ratings of 1.7, 1.4 and, after Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, 1.6 on a one-to-five scale. Those...
Bleacher Report
Browns HC Stefanski: Yelling in Locker Room After Loss to Ravens Is 'Normal Football'
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the significance of his team's reaction to a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. According to multiple reports, there was audible yelling coming from Cleveland's locker room. Stefanski chalked it up as "normal football." Browns star Myles Garrett added it reflected...
Bleacher Report
Mecole Hardman, Marquise Goodwin, Top WR Waiver-Wire Targets After DK Metcalf Injury
Some fantasy football managers may already be trawling the waiver wire after Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf was carted back to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's unclear how serious Metcalf's injury is, so dropping him altogether might be premature. But the odds of...
Bleacher Report
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
Week 7 was one of the most interesting weeks in terms of fantasy purposes that we've seen so far in the NFL season. A splashy trade sent one of the best running backs in the game to a new team; multiple starting running backs are injured, with managers not sure how to handle handcuffing their replacements; and there's been a merry-go-round at the quarterback position with starters returning from injury and new signal-callers going down.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Slams Kenny Pickett as Steelers Offense Flounders in Loss vs. Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-5 on the season with a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, and the team's offense, unsurprisingly, struggled again. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions in his third...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 7 Loss vs. Commanders
It may not be time for Green Bay Packers fans to panic, but there's no reason to relax following Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Packers have very real problems that must be addressed immediately if they hope to make a run at the postseason. Aaron Rodgers and the passing game continue to play inconsistent football in the post-Davante Adams era. The offensive line continues to sort through injuries and shakeups, and the defense keeps failing to protect leads.
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were each fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parsons was fined $10,609 for flexing over Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, and Diggs was fined $9,577 for taking his helmet off...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dak Prescott’s return
It wasn’t always pretty but Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 24-6 on Sunday. Prescott was 19 of 25 for 207 yards and one touchdown. While he looked rusty at times under center, he eventually got into a rhythm and was able to help the team to victory. It also didn’t hurt that the Dallas defense was back at it again on Sunday. The defense had not only five sacks but also five turnovers.
