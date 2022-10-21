ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 Results

After seven weeks of NFL football, it's clear which direction many teams are heading. While some have legitimate playoff aspirations, others are unlikely to end up extending their year beyond the end of the regular season. The Detroit Lions (1-5) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) each have only one win. There...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the 2022 Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away, which means it's decision time for many teams. Franchises have had seven weeks to assess where they are and what they think they are capable of in 2022 and beyond. For those that believe they can win it all, it's time to start calling around in search of that missing piece to try to push their roster over the top.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Free Agents Who Could Help Fuel 2022 Playoff Runs

Attrition is starting to take its toll on the 2022 NFL season. Plenty of projected contenders are slumping because of injuries, and areas that lacked depth on these rosters are starting to be exposed. While some clubs will try to swing deals to reinforce their lineups before the upcoming trade...
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 7 Win vs. Jaguars

It was another day, another close game and another win for the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants outlasted the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in a 23-17 contest that was decided in the final quarter. New York trailed for much of the game, but a 10-point outburst in the final...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Week 7 was one of the most interesting weeks in terms of fantasy purposes that we've seen so far in the NFL season. A splashy trade sent one of the best running backs in the game to a new team; multiple starting running backs are injured, with managers not sure how to handle handcuffing their replacements; and there's been a merry-go-round at the quarterback position with starters returning from injury and new signal-callers going down.
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 7 Loss vs. Commanders

It may not be time for Green Bay Packers fans to panic, but there's no reason to relax following Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Packers have very real problems that must be addressed immediately if they hope to make a run at the postseason. Aaron Rodgers and the passing game continue to play inconsistent football in the post-Davante Adams era. The offensive line continues to sort through injuries and shakeups, and the defense keeps failing to protect leads.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Dak Prescott’s return

It wasn’t always pretty but Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 24-6 on Sunday. Prescott was 19 of 25 for 207 yards and one touchdown. While he looked rusty at times under center, he eventually got into a rhythm and was able to help the team to victory. It also didn’t hurt that the Dallas defense was back at it again on Sunday. The defense had not only five sacks but also five turnovers.
DALLAS, TX

