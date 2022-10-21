Read full article on original website
Help showcase DEI at WVU
Angela Cartwright, director of diversity initiatives and community engagement at WVU, along with Emily Reeves Fyfe of Midwestern State University, are seeking chapters to include in the second edition of the textbook “Everyday Diversity: Developing Cultural Competency and Information Awareness.”. Chapters will discuss how embodied experiences influence our perspectives...
Sustainability Week offers opportunities to get involved and learn
As part of West Virginia University’s efforts to promote a more sustainable future for all Mountaineers, the Office of Sustainability is offering several in-person events and virtual learning tools for Sustainability Week 2022. Highlights include:. Students, faculty and staff can take part in on-campus tree plantings Tuesday (Oct. 25)...
OTT Lunch and Learn: Vantage Ventures
Join the Office of Technology Transfer to meet and learn about the Vantage Ventures team at noon Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Room 120 Advanced Engineering Research Building. Lunch will be provided, but you must register by sending a request to attend to OTTEvents@mail.wvu.edu. Find more information on the Lunch and...
WVU announces Epsilon Class of 2022
The Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership and the WVU Alumni Association have announced the WVU Greek Alumni Hall of Fame’s Epsilon Class of 2022. An induction ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28) at the Erickson Alumni Center. Maria Mancini is a member of Pi Beta...
Expanded WVU Homecoming Week filled with school pride and traditions
Gold and blue pride abounds in Morgantown this week (Oct. 24-29) as generations of alumni return home to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate an expanded West Virginia University Homecoming Week. In its new era of leadership and strategic partnership with the University, the WVU Alumni Association is working to enhance the...
Seedy Talks installment to feature Appalachian entrepreneur
Join a talk with Jason B. Tartt Sr. on “Social Justice and Community Work in McDowell County” from 4-5 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27), in 338 Hodges Hall. A Q&A session will follow the discussion. The 10th installment of Seedy Talks will feature Tartt’s social justice challenges, accomplishments and...
Register for 2022 Banking Summit
The Center for Financial Literacy & Education in the John Chambers College of Business and Economics will host the 3rd annual Banking Summit from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in 5205 Reynold Hall. The theme of this year's summit is “Rising Interest Rates and Community Banking.”. During the first...
SGA to host LGBTQ+ historical trivia event
Faculty, staff and students are invited to join the Student Government Association for an LGBTQ+ Trivia night from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) at the Gluck Theatre. Attendees will make customized pronoun buttons and participate in LGBTQ+ history trivia games while enjoying appetizers.
Mountaineer Mascot Program seeks blood donors
As part of the 2022 Mountaineer Mascot Homecoming Reunion, the WVU Mountaineer Mascot Program will hold a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 11:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the Nutting Gallery of the Erickson Alumni Center. We encourage everyone to join our former Mountaineer...
Homecoming PartyWalk stroll competition set for Friday
The WVU community is invited to attend the 22nd annual Homecoming PartyWalk, a stroll competition hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., at 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28) at the Student Rec Center. The theme of this family-friendly event is Halloween. Strolling is a line dance done by members of...
Forensic and Investigative Science planning mock crime scene training exercise
The Department of Forensic and Investigative Science at Eberly College of Arts and Sciences will conduct a mock crime scene training exercise from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, until 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on the Med Fields on Chestnut Ridge Road. This event will simulate an active crime scene...
