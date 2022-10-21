ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoYouRemember?

Star Dad: Meet Harry Belafonte’s Four Talented Children

Legendary singer Harry Belafonte, 94, is a father to four children — Adrienne, Shari, his only son David, and Gina. Like their dad, they are doing great in the entertainment industry, except for Adrienne, who chose the activism side of Belafonte. The “King of Calypso” had his four kids...
E! News

See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs

Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
Daily Mail

Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Deadline

Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is “A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders”

Issa Rae’s career is soaring, but even so she’s less optimistic about support for women in Hollywood now than she was in the immediate wake of #MeToo. “It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so,” the Rap Sh!t creator told Elle magazine. “There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences.” Case in point, she says: “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously,...
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne On Playing a Serial Killer Who Weaponized Empathy

Eddie Redmayne’s children aren’t that impressed by his acting career. So he was caught off guard when his six-year-old daughter asked him if he was a wizard. Though she has never seen any of the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, in which Redmayne stars as Ministry of Magic employee Newt Scamander, she had just caught a bit of a trailer.
E! News

Rose Byrne Details "Really Special" Experience Working With Partner Bobby Cannavale Again

Watch: Rose Byrne Gushes Over Partner Bobby & Their Young Son. Rose Byrne has found her favorite scene partner in Bobby Cannavale. The two—who are a couple IRL—co-star in Tony Goldwyn's upcoming comedy film Inappropriate Behavior, their first joint project in two years, which also stars Robert De Niro. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Byrne recalled sharing the screen with her partner and the Oscar winner.

