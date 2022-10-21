Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
Star Dad: Meet Harry Belafonte’s Four Talented Children
Legendary singer Harry Belafonte, 94, is a father to four children — Adrienne, Shari, his only son David, and Gina. Like their dad, they are doing great in the entertainment industry, except for Adrienne, who chose the activism side of Belafonte. The “King of Calypso” had his four kids...
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'
Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s Family Album With Daughters Maude and Iris Through the Years: Photos
One big happy family! Over the years, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann have documented their adventures with their daughters: Maude and Iris. The couple started dating in 1996 after they met on the set of The Cable Guy. After their first date, Apatow and Mann knew that the other person was The One. "I slept […]
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is “A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders”
Issa Rae’s career is soaring, but even so she’s less optimistic about support for women in Hollywood now than she was in the immediate wake of #MeToo. “It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so,” the Rap Sh!t creator told Elle magazine. “There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences.” Case in point, she says: “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously,...
‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne On Playing a Serial Killer Who Weaponized Empathy
Eddie Redmayne’s children aren’t that impressed by his acting career. So he was caught off guard when his six-year-old daughter asked him if he was a wizard. Though she has never seen any of the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, in which Redmayne stars as Ministry of Magic employee Newt Scamander, she had just caught a bit of a trailer.
Pinup Model Bettie Page Looked for Love During Her Iconic Career: Get to Know Her 3 Ex-Husbands
In the early ‘50s, Bettie Page captivated Hollywood with her beauty as one of the most popular pinup girls of the era. The model was married three times during her successful career before walking away from the spotlight for good. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late icon’s ex-husbands.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 6: Songs and Dance Styles the Top 10 Will Perform on Michael Bublé Night
Find out which Michael Bublé songs the 10 couples who remain in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 will dance to on Monday night.
Rose Byrne Details "Really Special" Experience Working With Partner Bobby Cannavale Again
Watch: Rose Byrne Gushes Over Partner Bobby & Their Young Son. Rose Byrne has found her favorite scene partner in Bobby Cannavale. The two—who are a couple IRL—co-star in Tony Goldwyn's upcoming comedy film Inappropriate Behavior, their first joint project in two years, which also stars Robert De Niro. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Byrne recalled sharing the screen with her partner and the Oscar winner.
