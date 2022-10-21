ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WYFF4.com

Crews respond to Upstate house fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A house caught fire in the Pelham subdivision near Highway 14 and Batesville Road, according to Battalion Chief Harris with the Pelham Batesville Fire Department. A neighbor said that they first noticed the fire Sunday, at around two in the afternoon near the garage at...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Town officials give update on search for chief following resignations

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pacolet town officials said they have received a lot of interest in job openings at the police department following the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers, including the police chief. Pacolet’s town administrator Patrick Kay said the department has received several resumes from candidates hoping...
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department responded to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a chemical manufacturing plant in Easley. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. that a fire was in one of the buildings at Ortec located on Gentry Memorial Highway.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

DUNCAN, SC
WYFF4.com

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant

EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens that were last seen on Sunday evening. According to police, Jasmine Alezandra Perez, 15, and Unique Eula Frazier, 17, were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. Officers say Frazier is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death

PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg man dies at hospital days after being hit by car, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg has died days after being hit by a car, according to Jonathan Lawson with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC

