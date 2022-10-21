Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Crews respond to Upstate house fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A house caught fire in the Pelham subdivision near Highway 14 and Batesville Road, according to Battalion Chief Harris with the Pelham Batesville Fire Department. A neighbor said that they first noticed the fire Sunday, at around two in the afternoon near the garage at...
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
FOX Carolina
Superintendent for Spartanburg District 5 speaks after trench collapse
First responders rescued two construction workers from a trench collapse outside Byrnes High School. Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School.
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Town officials give update on search for chief following resignations
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pacolet town officials said they have received a lot of interest in job openings at the police department following the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers, including the police chief. Pacolet’s town administrator Patrick Kay said the department has received several resumes from candidates hoping...
FOX Carolina
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages. Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department responded to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a chemical manufacturing plant in Easley. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. that a fire was in one of the buildings at Ortec located on Gentry Memorial Highway.
FOX Carolina
Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse
First responders rescued two construction workers from a trench collapse outside Byrnes High School. Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg School District 5 discusses trench collapse at Byrnes High School, trapping two workers. Medical helicopter lands at Byrnes High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A helicopter landed at James F. Byrnes...
WYFF4.com
Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
WYFF4.com
Fire at Greenville County shopping center sends smoke billowing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Video sent to WYFF News 4 just before 8 a.m. Monday showed smoke billowing in the White Horse Road area of Greenville County. A WYFF News 4 photographer said the fire is at the shopping center at Anderson Road and White Horse Road. This is across...
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
WYFF4.com
2 rescued after trench collapse at Byrnes High School construction site, officials say
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two workers were rescued Friday morning after the trench they were working in collapsed at an Upstate school, officials said. One worker was rescued and able to walk out of the hole on his own, officials said. He was taken from the scene on a stretcher and put in an ambulance.
Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in South Carolina
The Easley Fire Department has responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a chemical plant.
WYFF4.com
Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant
EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens that were last seen on Sunday evening. According to police, Jasmine Alezandra Perez, 15, and Unique Eula Frazier, 17, were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. Officers say Frazier is...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death
PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man dies at hospital days after being hit by car, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg has died days after being hit by a car, according to Jonathan Lawson with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard in Spartanburg.
US-74W in Polk Co. back open after brush fires
Multiple brush fires have shut down Highway 74 westbound in Polk County.
