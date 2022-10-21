Read full article on original website
streetwisereports.com
Steady News Stream Expected From Exploration Co.
Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO:TSX.V; EMOTF:OTCMKTS; LLJ:FSE) announced additional drill results from its Romanera project in Spain, which are helpful in the ongoing effort to determine the deposit's boundaries, reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Adam Schatzker in an October 14, 2022 research note. "Overall, we think the drilling is successfully demonstrating...
This Junior Mining Company To The Rescue As Global Demand For Silver Continues To Soar
In 2021, global demand for silver hit a six-year high — surging 19% to 1.05 billion ounces, and from what experts predict, demand is expected to continue its upward course this year. The Silver Institute’s World Silver Survey 2022 projects demand for silver could reach a record high of...
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fifth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005363/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
streetwisereports.com
Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery
Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
