Read full article on original website
Related
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Netflix experts reveal how much your bills may go up if you keep sharing logins – as crackdown now ‘months away’
NETFLIX could charge you an extra £2/$2 a month for each person you share your login with. The streaming giant is due to begin cracking down on "account piggybackers" in early 2023 – and insiders have given The Sun their predictions for the increased bills. Netflix has been...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
Guest Gives Internet 'Another Reason to Hate Airbnb': 'It's a Scam'
The story prompted hundreds to share their own horror stories about booking through the vacation rental platform.
Google TV and Family Link updates help parents better supervise their kids and what they watch
Google TV brings more parental controls with its latest update. Family Link is also being updated with a new UI for streamlined access.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos
Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
I’m a business blogger – here are three easy side hustles that will make you big money
A BUSINESS blogger is breaking down the easiest way to make fast cash on social media. Reddit user, Sunnycee, explained that websites like Instagram, Amazon, and Substack have particular niches that can allow you to make thousands of dollars within days. "I've put together 3 side hustles that you can...
"It's Almost Funny How Bad It Is": 19 TV Shows That Devolved Into Chaos And Lost Loyal Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
makeuseof.com
How to Setup Your Google Nest Smart Hubs as a Family Intercom
Google's smart hubs, like the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub, are useful for controlling your smart home. But did you know that you can also use them for communicating in your house?. Here is how to set up and use your Google smart hubs as your home's intercom...
Google, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees
SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's parliament saw heated debate on Friday over proposed legislation to make global content providers such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google pay South Korean network fees.
CNBC
Facebook and Google face skeptics on Wall Street this week amid digital ads collapse
Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
NASDAQ
Why Meta Platforms, Roku, and Pinterest Stocks Crashed Friday Morning
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) released disappointing financial results after the market close on Thursday, reporting that advertisers are reining in spending as a result of the rapidly deteriorating economic landscape. That sent its stock down 28.1% on Friday, and several other companies that earn the bulk of their revenue from digital advertising plunged in unison.
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping
Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Comments / 0