Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
makeuseof.com

How to Setup Your Google Nest Smart Hubs as a Family Intercom

Google's smart hubs, like the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub, are useful for controlling your smart home. But did you know that you can also use them for communicating in your house?. Here is how to set up and use your Google smart hubs as your home's intercom...
CNBC

Facebook and Google face skeptics on Wall Street this week amid digital ads collapse

Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
NASDAQ

Why Meta Platforms, Roku, and Pinterest Stocks Crashed Friday Morning

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) released disappointing financial results after the market close on Thursday, reporting that advertisers are reining in spending as a result of the rapidly deteriorating economic landscape. That sent its stock down 28.1% on Friday, and several other companies that earn the bulk of their revenue from digital advertising plunged in unison.
PYMNTS

Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping

Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.

