Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
2024 GMC Sierra Denali EV Edition 1 Has 400-Mile Range, Up To 754 HP
GMC has unveiled the 2024 Sierra EV Denali, the third all-electric truck in its lineup after the Hummer EV pickup and SUV. Sharing the Ultium Platform with the Hummer EV and the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, the Sierra EV will launch in early 2024 as a fully loaded Denali Edition 1 trim available in limited numbers.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 GMC Sierra EV Eyes F-150 Lightning With Conventional Looks, Huge Power, Clever Midgate
GMC raised eyebrows when it promised and then delivered an electric supertruck, the 2022 Hummer EV full-size pickup, and followed up with the 2024 Hummer EV SUV, an equally imposing electric utility vehicle. Now roughly one year later, the automaker is unveiling a third EV, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV, a fully electric version of the Sierra full-size pickup that uses the same Ultium platform as the Hummers.
Autoblog
GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 teased before Oct. 20 debut
GMC says its Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 battery-electric pickup is "Built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be. That’s why it’s the only EV that deserves the name Denali." We will know what the marketing speak means tomorrow (Thursday), when GM's third electric pickup in a year debuts at 5 p.m. Eastern. GMC teased the face of the Ultium-powered Sierra Denali nearly a year ago with an animated rendering. This second teaser on the eve of the debut gives us a better feel for what to expect. The front fascia advertises the product with illuminated GMC lettering at the center of a grille panel defined by an illuminated border. Upside down L-shaped LED lights frame three LED charging status bars. Below those at the bumper edges are what look like four fog lights, two round units above two squared oval units.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Is a $300K Ultra-Luxury EV Moonshot From GM
CadillacThe storied brand has decided to take on Bentley and Rolls-Royce with a massive electric sedan packed full of technology, luxury, and intricate details.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra EV Pickup Headed For The Middle East
The all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali made its world debut on October 20th in Detroit, and now, General Motors has just announced that the next all-electric pickup is headed to the Middle East – GMC‘s first international market outside of North America. The automaker’s chief product marketing...
Try to guess where the GMC Sierra EVs headlights are
The GMC Sierra EV features several unconventional design elements, including a front trunk and headlights that aren't in the usual place you'd find them in.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Presale Event Announced For Mexico
A handful of new Blue Oval models have been announced for or have already launched in Mexico over the past few months, including the Ford Maverick, which is set to arrive in that country early next year, as well as the Ford Ranger Raptor, which launched there in late 2021. Now, fresh on the heels of the Ford Bronco Raptor launching in the U.S. back in August, the rugged, high-performance SUV will soon be joining those models in Mexico following a digital pre-sale event that is set to take place on Tuesday, October 25th.
SEE IT: GMC announces third electric truck as companies transition to EVs
Automaker GMC announced its third electric truck on Thursday, which will be available as soon as 2024.
Comments / 0