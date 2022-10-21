Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Father, son displaced after fire destroys home
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a father and son without a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the department, a call came in at around 2:07 p.m. in reference to a garage that was on fire.
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
FOX Carolina
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages. Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
WYFF4.com
Fire at Greenville County shopping center sends smoke billowing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Video sent to WYFF News 4 just before 8 a.m. Monday showed smoke billowing in the White Horse Road area of Greenville County. A WYFF News 4 photographer said the fire is at the shopping center at Anderson Road and White Horse Road. This is across...
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
WLOS.com
Crews battle structure fire on property of popular Candler wedding venue
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in South Carolina
The Easley Fire Department has responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a chemical plant.
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death
PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man dies at hospital days after being hit by car, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg has died days after being hit by a car, according to Jonathan Lawson with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens that were last seen on Sunday evening. According to police, Jasmine Alezandra Perez, 15, and Unique Eula Frazier, 17, were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. Officers say Frazier is...
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
First Responder Friday: Pickens County Emergency Services
If you give Training Officer Dietrich Easter from Pickens County Emergency Services half a minute, he can show you how to save a life when someone is in cardiac arrest.
FOX Carolina
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg
Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
