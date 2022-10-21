ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

FOX Carolina

Father, son displaced after fire destroys home

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a father and son without a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the department, a call came in at around 2:07 p.m. in reference to a garage that was on fire.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death

PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg man dies at hospital days after being hit by car, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg has died days after being hit by a car, according to Jonathan Lawson with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens that were last seen on Sunday evening. According to police, Jasmine Alezandra Perez, 15, and Unique Eula Frazier, 17, were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. Officers say Frazier is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg

Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

