Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
Restarting the Legendary Amtrak Cascades Calls for Some Reflection on a Prior Leisurely Trip Along this Scenic Route
As Amtrak restarts it's famed Cascades route, we're recalling our wonderful trip on one of the most scenic of Amtrak's US routes. Ever-changing scenery and stunning views await all along the legendary route of the Amtrak Cascades.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
StockX Taps Industry Veteran Paul Foley as Its Head of Brand Protection
StockX has added a new role created with verification and protecting the brand in mind, and has hired an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience for the job. The marketplace has hired Paul Foley as its head of brand protection at StockX. In the role, StockX said Foley will work alongside its existing supply chain, operations and verification team. Here, Foley will advance core verification capabilities while designing strategies to protect the StockX brand and related anti-counterfeiting of manufacturing brands that trade across the marketplace. “Protecting customers and ensuring they receive verified products is at the heart of our...
Stockholm Thinks It Can Have an Electric Bikeshare Program So Cheap It’s Practically Free
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. This past June, Stockholm introduced a new shared bicycle service to replace Stockholm City Bikes, which operated from 2006 until 2018. Since that service shut down, the city was one of many around the world swamped by shared e-scooters that littered sidewalks and streets. As a result, the city wanted to reboot a bikeshare program with a more modern approach without succumbing to the trappings of the dockless scooter and bike craze.
Bikerumor
Wild new Specialized Diverge suspends the rider with fully damped rear Future Shock
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The 2023 Specialized Diverge STR gravel bike adds a unique rear Future Shock seat tube with a hydraulic top tube motion damper to control the flex. Combined with their steer tube Future Shock up front, the bike keeps the rider floating over chatter for a smoother, faster ride.
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Reno Edition)
CraigslistReno, Nevada is a smaller market, but has plenty of gems to go around.
Comments / 0