New $2.2MM Pininfarina Battista hypercar with four liquid-cooled motors & 1,900 horsepower reaches first U.S. customers
THE first US deliveries for the shockingly fast $2.2M Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar have been made. Both models, a built-to-order Battista and an ultra-rare Battista Anniversario, were shipped from Italy to a single wealthy owner. Eye-popping specs defining the Pininfarina Battista’s performance include 1,900 horsepower, a 210mph top speed, and...
Aston Martin Works Celebrates 50 Years Of The V8
Like so many other high-end automakers, Aston Martin has a heritage division devoted to preserving the classics. For the creators of the Vantage, this division is called Aston Martin Works, and every now and then, the division likes to take a trip down memory lane to recall some of its finest moments, like the incomparably cool V12 Vanquish. But now we're looking back at a smaller engine, or actually, the car it came in.
CNET
2022 Rimac Nevera First Drive Review: The New Hypercar Benchmark
"When I say go, I want you to floor it and turn in hard." That's not normally the kind of driving advice I would follow when entering a decreasing radius corner, especially with a rock wall on one side and a steep cliff on the other. But I'm not in a normal car: I'm sitting behind the wheel of the Rimac Nevera, an electric hypercar from Croatia that's completely rewriting the performance rulebook. When my passenger, chief development driver Miro Zrnčević, tells me to floor it halfway through the corner I do, and the Nevera accelerates out of the bend in a way I've never experienced before.
Porsche shares rise on first trading day in €75bn stock market float
Porsche shares have risen on their first day of trading as the sports carmaker shrugged off a worsening global economy in a €75bn (£67bn) stock market float, the largest European listing for more than a decade. The shares were issued at €82.50 on the Frankfurt stock exchange on...
MotorTrend Magazine
Next-Gen Mercedes EQC Electric Compact Car Will Come to America
Introducing the 2020 Mercedes-EQ EQC compact EV was a milestone for Mercedes: it was the first serious all-electric car from the storied brand and initial plans were to include North America in the global rollout. But Mercedes struggled to make enough of them to meet demand in Europe. Since North America was slower to embrace EVs, the decision was made to not spread the limited inventory too thin. The U.S. market could wait for the launch of the flagship Mercedes-EQ EQS and the slightly smaller EQE sedans and SUVs. The EQC was dropped from the North American roster.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan To Make Appearance At Rally Spain
The fast – and somewhat odd – Ford Pro Electric SuperVan made its debut in June 2022, ready to take on the track at breakneck speeds. Since then, the all-electric racer has been spotted turning laps at Goodwood’s legendary Hill Cimb, and back in July, Ford filed to trademark “SuperVan” in the U.S., meaning there could be something else planned for the nameplate. It’s also made passes at Nürburgring to prove what it’s capable of. Now, the electric SuperVan will make an appearance at Rally Spain when the World Rally Championship heads there on October 20th, 2022 through October 23rd.
