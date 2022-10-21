"When I say go, I want you to floor it and turn in hard." That's not normally the kind of driving advice I would follow when entering a decreasing radius corner, especially with a rock wall on one side and a steep cliff on the other. But I'm not in a normal car: I'm sitting behind the wheel of the Rimac Nevera, an electric hypercar from Croatia that's completely rewriting the performance rulebook. When my passenger, chief development driver Miro Zrnčević, tells me to floor it halfway through the corner I do, and the Nevera accelerates out of the bend in a way I've never experienced before.

