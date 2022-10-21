Read full article on original website
by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by two men wearing ski caps, driving slowly through neighborhoods in North Dover. According to a statement by the Department Sunday night, the two suspects were driving slowly and are believed to have been scouting out the neighborhood to steal cars in the New Hampshire Avenue and Maplewood Avenue area. “Callers further reported the vehicle appeared to be canvassing the area and possibly entered a resident’s vehicle on Donna Dee Ct., but were not successful,” The post Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood appeared first on Shore News Network.
We can't believe this is real.
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Rumors swirled on social media Friday night regarding a stabbing at the Toms River Intermediate South Halloween dance, but the Beachwood Police Department said those rumors were false. The department did confirm two injuries at the dance that erequired medical response, but said reports of a stabbing were simply not true. “The Beachwood Police Department was made aware of numerous concerns from parents regarding the “Halloween Dance.” These concerns pertained to an allegation of an incident involving a knife or a stabbing at this dance,” the department said Friday night. “Our agency was present at the event The post Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
You can’t find a more spooky setting for a Halloween event than a cemetery or funeral home and one funeral home in Toms River is doing just that. The Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River will be hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat this coming Saturday. The funeral home is located on Mule Road just south of Route 37 and will be hosting its event starting Saturday night at 5 p.m. “In addition to our staff and some spooky vehicles, you can visit many other local businesses, police departments, and fire companies who are participating in our family-friendly event,” The post Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A two-year-old child was rescued by police and first responders Monday night after ingesting opioids carelessly left in the home by two adults. A couple, Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were both arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child. Police arrived at the home on 17th Avenue in Wall Township on Monday to find the child unresponsive. EMTs performed lifesaving medical care, and the child was rushed to the hospital, where she is recovering from her experience. Police believe the child was playing with items that had been exposed to opioid narcotics. The post Toddler poisoned at the Jersey Shore by carelessly discarded drugs in home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two googly eyes and a wet tongue looked up at the Leipold family. Their pup, Freddy, wore a cowboy hat and a bandana in coordination with his dad. “He hates his hat but loves it here,” Jane Leipold chuckled. Ocean City prohibits dogs from the Boardwalk for the bulk...
TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you are 65 years of age or older in Toms River, the township is offering Medicare enrollment assistance. The Toms River Senior Center will have a state health insurance volunteer counselor available on the following dates: Every Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.Wed & Thurs. Appointment times are 10:00am to 1:00pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and Thursday October 27, 2022 Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and Thursday, November 17, 2022 Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Walk-ins should be prepared to wait on line if the center is busy. You can sign up at The post Open medicare enrollment assistance in Toms River available to seniors appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A deer that somehow ended up in a lagoon in the Snug Harbor section of Toms River was rescued on Monday by members of the East Dover Fire Department’s marine rescue team. Residents tried unsuccessfully to steer the deer close to the nearby docks and beach. Firefighters were called in at around 4:30 pm where they deployed their marine unit to the lagoon on Ship Court, along with volunteers from the Silverton Fire Department and Fire District #1. Eventually, the rescue team was able to steer the deer back to dry land near Cattus Island Park, The post Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deonte Kelly, 23, of the 200 block of East Penn Street in Philadelphia, is currently at large.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A young girl was the victim of an attempted luring incident in Manchester on Friday as she was walking home after being droppped off by her school bus on Northhampton Boulevard. According to the Manchester Police Department, the young girl was approached by an Asian male driving a white four-door sedan. The girl’s mother called police and reported that her daughter exited the school bus, a white four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and made multiple gestures for the female to enter his vehicle. The incident happened at around 2:39 pm. On October 21, 2022, The post Attempted luring of child at school bus stop reported in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
