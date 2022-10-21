Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Related
Woman shot multiple times Sunday morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of South Charles Street, the Baltimore Police Department announced. According to police, officers responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired. Upon their arrival, the female victim was being treated by EMTs for multiple gunshot wounds. Sh was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No information was provided by the police regarding a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499. The post Woman shot multiple times Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that left one person dead
Police are investigating five separate shootings—one of them involving a 35-year-old man who was shot in the head. Officials declared him dead on the scene.
Baltimore Man Arrested After Horrific Attack Leaves One Dead
A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 53-year-old man earlier this month, authorities say. Travis Rogers, 35, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21 after being connected to the killing of Santos Munoz-Hernandez, that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Baltimore police. Rogers is...
One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night
BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in the head in east Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are investigating a homicide after police found a man who had been shot in the head in east Baltimore. Police say they were sent to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue just after 10 p.m. on October 22 for a Shot Spotter alert.
Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall
ANNAPOLIS, MD – A man who just finished shopping at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday was approached by two armed gunmen and carjacked. The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Orange parking garage. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. “The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect,” The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
Towerlight
Armed carjacking occurs at York Road Dunkin’
An armed carjacking occurred Saturday morning on York Road, Towson University’s Office of Public Safety said. At approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 22, TUPD was notified of an off-campus armed carjacking in the Dunkin’ parking lot located at 201 York Road near Towsontown Boulevard, a campus-wide public safety alert states.
foxbaltimore.com
2 men struck and killed by gunfire in separate shootings in Baltimore city Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were killed by gunfire Friday evening in a deadly start to the weekend; one man was shot in inside a vehicle and a second man was struck in the head by a bullet. A man was struck and killed by gunfire in the Sandtown-Winchester...
Bicyclist attacked and robbed in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD – A Brooklyn Park man was riding his bike in the area 4th Avenue and Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park when he was attacked by a man and a woman. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the 42-year-old man was approached by a woman and another man, and punched, knocking him off of his bike. What’s on the ground oh, the couple pulled the bike from him and fled the scene with it. Are located a short distance later by responding police officers. Erick Antonio Thomson, 24, and Nikki Lee Bradley, 27, were arrested and charged The post Bicyclist attacked and robbed in Brooklyn Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 21, hospitalized after being shot in the foot in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to the 2000 block of 31st Street, where they found a 21 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Three more shootings reported in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The first shooting was reported at around 3:09 am in the southern district in the area of Townsend Avenue. Police arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshots to the back and leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At around 8:00 am, a second shooting call was reported on North Avenue in the eastern side of the city. An unidentified male was shot in the leg one time and treated at a nearby hospital. The post Three more shootings reported in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Suspected Gunman Who Killed MTA Bus Driver On Her Way To Work In Baltimore
Police investigators in Baltimore have released new information and a photo of a shooting suspect who gunned down an MTA bus driver near a popular park this week. Leon Hill, 53, is on the run in Maryland following the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in the area of Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Two More In Custody For 2021 Baltimore Murder Of 24-Year-Old Man: Police
Two new arrests have been made by detectives in Baltimore who continue to investigate a 2021 murder of a 24-year-old man in a botched robbery, police say. Lundyne Oldes, 30, was apprehended in the 3800 block of Chatham Road earlier this month, and Dave Pailin was arrested this week in the 8900 block of Kelso Drive in connection with their roles in the death of 24-year-old Tyrell Johnson-Woods last year.
Shot fired in Walmart parking lot carjacking in Hanover
HANOVER, MD – Two men are being sought by police after a violent carjacking on Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover inside the Walmart parking lot. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the broad daylight carjacking took place at around 12:30 pm when two black males approached the victim in his Toyota sedan and pointed handguns at him. One of the carjackers fired a shot at the victim, who was not struck, but they were able to take his car and flee the scene. No suspects are in custody at this time. The post Shot fired in Walmart parking lot carjacking in Hanover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
Police: Death of Baltimore bus driver 'domestic related'
BALTIMORE -- An MTA bus driver was killed during a "domestic related" dispute in the station's parking lot in South Baltimore, police confirmed on Friday.Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Baltimore City Police continue to investigate this case which is one of at least 274 murder investigations in Baltimore this year. Baltimore residents who traveled near the area of the crime on Friday expressed sorrow for the victim and her family, along with concern after police revealed that this was a domestic-related shooting."It...
CBS News
Police respond to shooting in Harbor East
BALTIMORE -- A shooting happened Friday morning in Harbor East, Baltimore police confirmed to WJZ. Officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the 600 blk of Exeter Street for a reported shooting. There is no word any injuries, or if a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story...
Third Man Apprehended For Murder Of 30-Year-Old Maryland Man In DC, Police Announce
Authorities announced a third arrest in connection to the 2020 murder of a Maryland man in Washington, DC. Steven Washington, 23, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the fatal shooting of Greenbelt resident Nurudeen Thomas, 30, in July 2020. In...
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0