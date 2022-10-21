BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The first shooting was reported at around 3:09 am in the southern district in the area of Townsend Avenue. Police arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshots to the back and leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At around 8:00 am, a second shooting call was reported on North Avenue in the eastern side of the city. An unidentified male was shot in the leg one time and treated at a nearby hospital. The post Three more shootings reported in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO