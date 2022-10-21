ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Shore News Network

Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday

by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Halloween is approaching the Cherry Hill Police Department wants to ensure residents and families have a safe and fun night out. According to the department, the unofficial hours for trick-or-treating are between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The department says that period should be used as a guideline for Trick or Treat hours this year – as they have been in the past. Thinking of painting the town on Mischief Night? Think again, because police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew. “A 7:00 PM suggested curfew will be in effect for all children under 18 not The post Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon

TOM RIVER, NJ – Ocean County will host its annual parade to celebrate America’s veterans on Friday, November 11th at 9:45 am. The parade starts at the Toms River Shopping Center parking lot at the intersection of Route 37 and Main Street and heads south along Main Street. The event ends with a wreath-laying ceremony and rifle salute at the Veterans Memorial plaza in Downtown Toms River at the intersection of Washington Street and Hooper Avenue. Civic groups, marching bands, veterans organizations and first responders will march in the parade. The post Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Cape May, NJ

Cape May in Cape May County is a stunning city and seaside resort located at the tip of New Jersey’s Cape May Peninsula. The city boasts picturesque Victorian-style houses lined along the shore, providing views of Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Aside from its architecture, Cape May also...
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dogs Celebrate “Howl-O-Ween” on Boards in Ocean City

Two googly eyes and a wet tongue looked up at the Leipold family. Their pup, Freddy, wore a cowboy hat and a bandana in coordination with his dad. “He hates his hat but loves it here,” Jane Leipold chuckled. Ocean City prohibits dogs from the Boardwalk for the bulk...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A 94-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Holiday City senior community, police said. Berkeley Township Police confirm the incident happened on October 21 shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Jamaica Boulevard near Bananier Drive. Police...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Whimsical 50s-Style NJ Restaurant Closing One Of Its Locations

A popular South Jersey restaurant is closing next week after seven years. The Pop Shop said its location at 1 S. Main St. in Medford will shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years,” read a Facebook post, which has over 1,500 likes and 600 shares.
MEDFORD, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock

N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
