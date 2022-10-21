Read full article on original website
When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?
There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
wcsx.com
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Apparently, Michiganders Are Most Scared of These Two Things
With the Spooky Season nearly reaching its conclusion, you may have already had your fair share of scares. After all, it seems like when people know your fear they tend to try and throw it in your face as much as possible. Maybe that's just my friends. However, if you...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula. On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township. According to...
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
West Michigan feeling impact of industry-wide concrete shortages
MUSKEGON, Mich. — From the roads you drive, to your home and your office, to the bridges, runways and parking lots that keep the country moving, concrete is among the most ubiquitous building materials on Earth. In 2022, however, concrete has become increasingly difficult to find. That’s the reality...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. The live one-hour debate will be hosted by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), WXMI-TV (Fox 17), WSYM-TV (Fox 47) and Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, the...
wcsx.com
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?
I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
These Are The 10 Best Places To Get Chicken Tendies In West Michigan
They are loved around the world and right here in Michigan. They are called a long list of names including nugs, chicky nugs, chicken nugs, chicken nuggies, chicken strips, chicken nuggets, chicken filets, tendies, dingers, and chicken goujons. But for me, I call these tasty pieces of white meat CHICKEN...
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan
As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Kalamazoo Could Add Ride-Sharing Service For Students
Kalamazoo seems to be coming up with a plan to offer a very unique service that may become helpful for students who plan on living on campus or in nearby housing. Kalamazoo College is putting together a master plan which includes the suggestion that a ride-sharing service is offered for students, as someone posted on Twitter:
