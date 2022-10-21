ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952

The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?

I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
US 103.1

8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan

As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Could Add Ride-Sharing Service For Students

Kalamazoo seems to be coming up with a plan to offer a very unique service that may become helpful for students who plan on living on campus or in nearby housing. Kalamazoo College is putting together a master plan which includes the suggestion that a ride-sharing service is offered for students, as someone posted on Twitter:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
236
Followers
364
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy