Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Heupel updates Tennessee’s cornerback injuries after UT Martin win
Tennessee played Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin on Saturday without several starters on defense, and a precarious situation at cornerback got even hairier after a fill-in starter went out injured. The Vols clobbered the Skyhawks 65-24 at Neyland Stadium despite not having starting cornerbacks Christian Charles and Kamal Hadden and losing Brandon Turnage in the first quarter, which forced the defense to go deep into the depth chart against one of the top passing offenses as the Football Championship Subdivision level. Head coach Josh Heupel updated the statuses of all three players after the game.
What has to happen for Tennessee to reach the College Football Playoff
At 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, Tennessee football has a clear path to the College Football Playoff… don’t lose a game for the rest of the season. But with a top-20 Kentucky team and No. 1 Georgia coming up on the schedule, what would happen if the Vols drop a game before the end of the season?
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker, Vols react to win over UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee handled (7-0, 3-0 SEC) business against UT Martin on Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker led the Vols offense to 65 points and 696 yards of total offense, while the defense was able to hold the Skyhawks to 14 points through the first three quarters. Here's what head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Ramel Keyton, defensive back William Wright, linebacker Solon Page and tight end Princeton Fant had to say following the win.
Tennessee Announces Homecoming Sellout Against UT Martin
It’s pretty tough to keep the fans out of Neyland Stadium these days. As Tennessee announced on Friday night, the Vols’ home game against UT Martin will be in front of a sold-out crowd. This will be the Vols’ fourth-straight announced sell out contest at 101,915 spectators.
Hendon Hooker breaks Tennessee record in game vs. UT Martin
Hendon Hooker just keeps getting better. The quarterback added to his list of accolades on Saturday, breaking a program record as he has now thrown a touchdown pass in 19 consecutive games. That’s been one of the biggest storylines to follow along with Hooker as he’s shown tremendous improvement as...
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning in Sidonia. Sheriff Terry McDade says the incident happened on Adams Road and began as a verbal domestic situation. Investigators believe the female victim was leaving in a vehicle when she was shot through the driver’s...
