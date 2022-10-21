Tennessee played Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin on Saturday without several starters on defense, and a precarious situation at cornerback got even hairier after a fill-in starter went out injured. The Vols clobbered the Skyhawks 65-24 at Neyland Stadium despite not having starting cornerbacks Christian Charles and Kamal Hadden and losing Brandon Turnage in the first quarter, which forced the defense to go deep into the depth chart against one of the top passing offenses as the Football Championship Subdivision level. Head coach Josh Heupel updated the statuses of all three players after the game.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO