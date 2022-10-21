Read full article on original website
Friday night high school football scores: How did your teams fare?
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 18, Discovery Christian 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 21)
S — Coby Owens 6 run (Peyton Weems kick), clock 5:08. C — Reginald Wilkins 15 run (Courtavien Clark kick), clock 6:24. C — Zywan Lacey 63 pass from Shaun Williams (Clark kick), clock 6:22. C — Williams 40 run (kick failed), clock 3:41. Fourth quarter.
Mississippi high school football scores (Oct. 21)
Noxubee County wide receiver Anthony Little Jr. runs with the football Friday against Nettleton. Noxubee County won 58-21. Photo by: Jeremy L. Miller/Special to The Dispatch.
Alabama high school football scores for AHSAA, AISA Week 9 in 2022 season
Here are Alabama high school football scores from Week 9: Addison 45, Phillips-Bear Creek 12 Alabama Chr. 56, Southside-Selma 38 Alexandria 69, Talladega 21 ...
Vote: Select Athens-area's Week 10 high school football Player of the Week
Vote for the Athens-area Week 10 high school football Player of the Week from the nominees below. Voting is open Monday morning through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Player of the Week will continue throughout the regular season. NOMINEES. Toby Bolton, Cedar Shoals. In Cedar Shoals’ 46-39 victory over Chestatee, Bolton...
High school volleyball: North Hall earns spot in Elite 8
On Saturday, North Hall emerged victorious in a thrilling five-set match in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs in Gainesville. Facing Holy Innocents, the Lady Trojans won the final set 15-13 to secure the match and earn a spot in the state quarterfinals. Up next, North Hall...
