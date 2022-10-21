ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 21)

S — Coby Owens 6 run (Peyton Weems kick), clock 5:08. C — Reginald Wilkins 15 run (Courtavien Clark kick), clock 6:24. C — Zywan Lacey 63 pass from Shaun Williams (Clark kick), clock 6:22. C — Williams 40 run (kick failed), clock 3:41. Fourth quarter.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy