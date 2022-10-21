Read full article on original website
Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes
28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
Meet Jyoti Amge: Shortest Woman in the world
The growth of the world’s smallest woman — Jyoti Amge — has amazed scientists and medical professionals in India. Jyoti Amge may only be 2 feet tall, but she’s accomplished a lot in her 28 years. She was officially declared the world’s smallest living woman by the Guinness World Records in 2011 and has since gone on to have a successful career as an actress.
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by Kenyan police, probe begins
Prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif died on Sunday after he was shot by police at a roadblock.
Petronella Wyatt's painfully honest account of her mother’s drift into dementia
With laser-like clarity, I remember the morning my mother failed to recognise me. It was five years ago this month. We had always been close, and I was living with her in London, acting as her carer. Then in her 80s, she had slowly but surely been losing her mobility and memory. Hungarian by birth, and the widow of a peer (my father was Lord Wyatt, the politician and chairman of gambling company The Tote), she had always been a distinctive and beloved figure in London society. Now, however, her grip on reality was becoming ever more tenuous.
