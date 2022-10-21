Read full article on original website
Steven Gerrard’s Villa sacking leaves him further from Liverpool destiny than ever | Ewan Murray
The former Aston Villa manager deserves credit for the job he did at Rangers but his generation is yet to make its mark in coaching
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
NBC Sports
Battling Southampton pegs back Arsenal
SOUTHAMPTON – Premier League leaders Arsenal were held by Southampton at St Mary’s as they drew for the first time this season. Granit Xhaka’s first half strike gave Arsenal a deserved lead but Stuart Armstrong scored a second half equalizer and Southampton were good value for that point as a raucous home crowd roared them over the line.
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Yardbarker
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon. The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow. Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction
LFCTR predict Liverpool's dinnertime kick-off against Nottingham Forest today n the Premier League.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Southampton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
With everything going so well at the moment (*knock on wood) you get the sense that Arsenal just wants to keep rolling through the matches to take advantage of this great run. While the World Cup break offers the chance to get Emile Smith Rowe back, the disruption to Arsenal’s current groove and the potential for injuries to key players isn’t ideal. But the Gunners press on with another winnable three points in the league this weekend. And the added bonus that Gabriel has agreed to a new long-term contract. Please get Bukayo Saka’s deal done before the World Cup.
Frank Lampard backs Dominic Calvert-Lewin to challenge for a place in England's World Cup squad if he stays 'fit and firing' after striker scored first goal since returning from injury to help Everton claim win over Crystal Palace
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will give himself a chance of making England's World Cup squad if he can stay fit and in form. In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far
Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham
Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
Pep Guardiola Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of Brighton Game
Manchester City return to Premier League action at home to take on Brighton & Hove Albion and manager Pep Guardiola has given the media a fitness update ahead of the clash.
NBC Sports
Everton midfield controls Crystal Palace in feel-good three-goal win (video)
Everton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored early and Anthony Gordon tapped in a late rebound goal initially ruled offside but overturned by VAR. Dwight McNeil came off the bench to finish the scoring with an...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City
Bristol City finished in 17th place in The Championship last season, in their seventh straight season in the second tier. They currently sit in 12th position with six wins, three draws and seven losses. Four of those wins have come at home, however they have recorded two away wins so far this season, beating Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion on their travels.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
West Ham vs Bournemouth: Both the Hammers and the Cherries will be looking for three points to pull themselves away from the relegation zone when they meet at London Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). For West Ham (11 points –...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo behind Leao, David, Toney on Chelsea's shortlist
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea's Potter prefers others...
Classy Casemiro brings balance to Manchester United’s midfield at last | Jonathan Liew
Against Chelsea, the Brazilian, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen looked like a slick, modern and fully functional unit
Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow The Independent's live coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the FA Women’s Super League today.The Gunners are looking to maintain their winning run to start the season, while Liverpool have won since their opening victory over champions Chelsea. Liverpool: Laws, Kiovisto, Flaherty, Fahey, Matthews, Campbell, Hinds, Holland, Daniels, Lawley, Stengel Arsenal: Zinsberger, Wienrother, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Little, Walti, Maanum, Mead, Blackstenius, FoordWe will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
