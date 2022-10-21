Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
Memorial will honor Buffalo supermarket shooting victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood, elected and community leaders announced Friday.The shooting "is part of the Buffalo story forever going forward," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We want to do something that people remember. A place to come and reflect. A place to honor. And a place to say never again."Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother Ruth Whitfield was among the 10 Black people killed May 14, is among those appointed to a planning commission tasked with acquiring land, seeking...
Online platforms radicalized the Buffalo mass shooting suspect, a new report says
The New York attorney general's office said it reviewed thousands of pages of documents and social media content to study how the suspect used online platforms to plan and publicize the mass shooting.
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified
The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities through a genealogy database.New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, after using a private firm to create a full genetic sequence of DNA recovered from the body. Police said Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening. Her remains were found in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the...
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Men sneak into Brooklyn building, shoot resident who refused robbery demands
Two robbers snuck into a Brooklyn apartment building, where they shot and critically wounded a man who refused to hand over his belongs, police said Friday.
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts
New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments
She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
New Orleans pastor admits defrauding his church of $900,000 to spend on cars and paying off credit cards
Rev. Charles Southall III moved cash meant for church projects into his personal account, including money for a school that was never built, DOJ said.
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
