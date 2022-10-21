Read full article on original website
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
startattle.com
Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 1 Episode 11) Paramount+, “Asylum” trailer, release date
At the edge of Federation space, the crew applies for asylum at Deep Space 13, only for their starship to reveal its shocking true purpose. Startattle.com – Star Trek: Prodigy | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Episode title: “Asylum”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at 3:01 AM EST. Cast:. –...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
dexerto.com
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘Lot 36’ review: Tim Blake Nelson fights terrifying storage war in new horror anthology
Guillermo Del Toro’s new horror anthology kicks off with a greedy man getting more than he bargained for when buying a demonic storage locker. Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix tomorrow (October 25), the series curated by ‘Master of Horror‘ Guillermo Del Toro, who has hand-picked some of his favorite directors to helm individual episodes.
startattle.com
New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 6) “Give Me a Sign”, trailer, release date
Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child’s inability to communicate. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 6) “Give Me a Sign”, trailer, release date. New Amsterdam Season...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 has delivered on the dragon promise — and the season finale will introduce the deadliest yet.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Kills Off a Main Character & Splits Up the Group (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20, “What’s Been Lost.”]. With four episodes left to go in the monster-big series, The Walking Dead killed off one of its main villains — although the way it happened seemed a bit silly. It also paired up Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) for a new mission — although they didn’t spend a great deal of time together. And Pamela (Laila Robins) gave Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) a new case — one she really, really didn’t want to take. Here’s how it all went down.
18 Underrated (And Terrifying) Horror Movie And TV Show Recommendations From Horror Fans
"Every time I bring it up, no one has heard of it!"
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
startattle.com
Law & Order (Season 22 Episode 5) “12 Seconds” trailer, release date
Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a m–dered law student, uncovering a web of b–ckmail and lies. Startattle.com – Law & Order | NBC. Price fights to have a piece of shocking testimony thrown out. Network: NBC. Episode title: “12 Seconds”
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
'All Quiet On The Western Front' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 literary masterpiece is getting its third screen adaptation, this time for Netflix, and in full, horrifying color.
