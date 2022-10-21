Read full article on original website
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime heart-breaker at Sac State, first since 2015
SACRAMENTO - On Saturday night from Hornets Stadium, the Montana Grizzlies found themselves on the wrong side of an instant classic. Going into overtime, the short-handed Griz offense simply couldn't keep up with the elite Sacramento State offense. The Griz defense, which held up strong all game, finally broke down...
Live coverage: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies visits No. 2 Sacramento State in Top-10 matchup
SACRAMENTO - The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
Montana State-Northern football shutout on the road by Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Eastern Oregon officially made the Montana State-Northern the Frontier's final winless team remaining on the year after the Mountaineers shutout the Lights in a 37-0 rout Saturday. EOU (1-7, 1-6) put Northern (0-7, 0-7) out of the game quick as it held the Lights to...
No. 3 Montana State earns wild win over Weber State, sets program record
BOZEMAN — Oftentimes, you’ll know a long snapper is doing their job when they stay anonymous. That usually means punts and field goals went off without a hitch. Unfortunately for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, he didn’t have that luxury on Saturday. Sands sent four snaps...
Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
Five keys to the game: No. 7 Montana searches for rebound victory at No. 2 Sac State
MISSOULA – The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
No. 3 Bobcats take down No. 5 Weber State in 43-38 thriller
BOZEMAN -- Bobcat fans have been getting used to Sean Chambers at quarterback spelling Tommy Mellott, but the peace of mind that comes with knowing Mellott can replace Chambers has to be reassuring for MSU fans. Butte's native son threw for 140 yards, and rushed for 273, accounting for four...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State hosts top-5 matchup with No. 5 Weber State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) takes on Weber State (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. in the first top-five regular season matchup ever held at Bobcat Stadium, according to MSU. The host Bobcats are ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Wildcats are No. 5.
Five things to watch: No. 5 Weber State at No. 3 Montana State
BOZEMAN — Bobcat Stadium has arguably never hosted a regular season football game as big as the one that will go down on Saturday. No. 3-ranked Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) will host No. 5 Weber State (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. in the first top-five matchup ever held at Bobcat Stadium during the regular season, according to MSU.
Bozeman Gallatin keeps momentum up with big offensive performance
BILLINGS--The passing game was hot despite the cold and the rain as Bozeman Gallatin rolled to a 42-14 win over Billings Skyview. Skyview tied the game up with a touchdown early, but Gallatin quickly got out to a 21-7 lead that they took into halftime, and the offensive dominance continued in the second half.
Scattered snow and ice covering roadways in eastern and parts of central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Scattered snow and ice are reported on roadways in throughout eastern and central Montana Monday morning. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report shows road conditions being covered with mostly snow ice and scattered snow-ice on I-94 in areas surrounding Glendive and Miles City. In the...
More public feedback encouraged for Missoula Midtown Master Plan
MISSOULA, Mont. - As partners continue to plan for the future of a busy area in Missoula, they're looking for more public feedback. The Missoula Midtown Association is encouraging all of Missoula County to participate in a public survey to get data on what experiences are like in the area and what people vision for the future.
