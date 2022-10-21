SACRAMENTO - The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO