Missoula, MT

KULR8

Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney

The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
OGDEN, UT
KULR8

Montana State-Northern football shutout on the road by Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Eastern Oregon officially made the Montana State-Northern the Frontier's final winless team remaining on the year after the Mountaineers shutout the Lights in a 37-0 rout Saturday. EOU (1-7, 1-6) put Northern (0-7, 0-7) out of the game quick as it held the Lights to...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

No. 3 Bobcats take down No. 5 Weber State in 43-38 thriller

BOZEMAN -- Bobcat fans have been getting used to Sean Chambers at quarterback spelling Tommy Mellott, but the peace of mind that comes with knowing Mellott can replace Chambers has to be reassuring for MSU fans. Butte's native son threw for 140 yards, and rushed for 273, accounting for four...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Five things to watch: No. 5 Weber State at No. 3 Montana State

BOZEMAN — Bobcat Stadium has arguably never hosted a regular season football game as big as the one that will go down on Saturday. No. 3-ranked Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) will host No. 5 Weber State (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. in the first top-five matchup ever held at Bobcat Stadium during the regular season, according to MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Bozeman Gallatin keeps momentum up with big offensive performance

BILLINGS--The passing game was hot despite the cold and the rain as Bozeman Gallatin rolled to a 42-14 win over Billings Skyview. Skyview tied the game up with a touchdown early, but Gallatin quickly got out to a 21-7 lead that they took into halftime, and the offensive dominance continued in the second half.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

More public feedback encouraged for Missoula Midtown Master Plan

MISSOULA, Mont. - As partners continue to plan for the future of a busy area in Missoula, they're looking for more public feedback. The Missoula Midtown Association is encouraging all of Missoula County to participate in a public survey to get data on what experiences are like in the area and what people vision for the future.
MISSOULA, MT

