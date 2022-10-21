Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Shopping Experts Predict What’s in Store for Black Friday 2022
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, lands on Nov. 25 this year. While that’s still a ways off, holiday sales have already started. But they’ve only begun to scratch the surface. There’s still plenty of season — and chances to save money — left to go. Looking ahead to Black Friday, what can shoppers expect amid rising prices and other concerns?
MySanAntonio
Remote work changed their lives. They're not going back to the office.
When Erin Archuleta wakes up, the sun hasn't yet risen in her Michigan town of 600. She listens for the chirping of the birds and the occasional whistle of a train or hum of a tractor. She enjoys a hot cup of coffee from her porch that overlooks the nearby pond, keeping her eyes peeled for deer wandering across her 10 acres of land.
MySanAntonio
Two bright spots in a cooling housing market
Surging mortgage rates and uncertainty about the economy have put the housing market on ice. Mortgage purchase applications dropped Wednesday morning to their lowest level in 25 years and single-family housing starts will soon be down 20% on a year-over-year basis. Historically, a drop of more than 20% in single-family housing starts has meant pretty good odds for an overall recession.
