Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1

Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
city-sentinel.com
Financial institutions support OSU's New Frontiers Agricultural Hall
OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahoma financial institutions are supporting the Oklahoma State University New Frontiers campaign to help build a new home for OSU Agriculture. Established in 1909 in Vian, Oklahoma, Armstrong Bank is one of 11 financial institution affiliates to invest in replacing OSU’s aging Agricultural Hall.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
KFOR
Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!
There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
OKC Fire Department battles grass fire in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Fire Departments are currently on scene at a moderate grassfire in northeast Oklahoma City.
city-sentinel.com
Emergency Drought Commission announces additional $5 million in Emergency Drought Cost-Share funding
This week, the Emergency Drought Commission met and directed an additional $5 million be added to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share program. This is in addition to the current $3 million in emergency drought cost-share funds already being made available to all 77 Oklahoma counties via distribution by local Conservation Districts. The actions are contingent on approval by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
kgou.org
2022 Oklahoma Gubernatorial Debate (Encore)
This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature is an encore presentation of the October 19th live-stream debate between Oklahoma’s major party gubernatorial candidates - Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic party challenger, Joy Hofmeister. The 90-minute debate was sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and moderated...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City University Theatre to induct new Hall of Honor members Meek, Stuhlmiller and Boston
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma City University School of Theatre will induct three new members into its Hall of Honor during a dinner ceremony Oct. 27 in the Bass School of Music atrium. University alumnus Jeffrey Meek (B.S. Technical Theatre ’95, M.P.A. Technical Theatre ’97), resident...
Oklahoma Daily
Students at Norman Public Schools protest Senate bill restricting gender-confirming restroom use
Chants of “trans rights matter,” pride flags and signs overwhelmed the Norman Public Schools high school campuses as over 100 students protested Senate Bill 615 on Friday after a transgender student faced in-school suspension three times for using women’s restrooms. NPS students protested the bill and the...
kswo.com
ELECTION: Oklahoma State Superintendent candidate Jena Nelson
LAWTON, Ok. (KSWO) - 7News was joined by Jena Nelson (D) to discuss her ongoing race for Oklahoma State Superintendent against Ryan Walters (R). Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.
Cyclist crash numbers raise questions about OKC infrastructure
The number of cyclist injuries on OKC's streets is cause for alarm as the city attempts to make accommodation for bikes. The post Cyclist crash numbers raise questions about OKC infrastructure appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
kgou.org
The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister
Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
A line of strong to severe storms moved through central Oklahoma Monday, including one storm that produced a brief, weak tornado spin-up on the west side of the Oklahoma City metro area. That spin-up was located near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. There is a threat for more...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
okcfox.com
'The trust is broken': Choctaw chief responds to Gov. Stitt's debate comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw nation responded on Thursday to comments Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) made during a Wednesday debate against Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. During the debate, Gov. Stitt suggested that the tribes meet him at the capitol at 10 a.m. the...
city-sentinel.com
Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
