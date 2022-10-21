Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
CNBC
There are only 4 U.S. cities where the average American can afford a starter home
With homeownership costs doubling since last year, the market for starter homes has become unaffordable for most buyers in all but four major U.S. cities, according to a recent study published by real estate site Point2. Those cities are:. Detroit. Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memphis, Tennessee. Oklahoma City. Starter homes are generally...
city-sentinel.com
Financial institutions support OSU's New Frontiers Agricultural Hall
OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahoma financial institutions are supporting the Oklahoma State University New Frontiers campaign to help build a new home for OSU Agriculture. Established in 1909 in Vian, Oklahoma, Armstrong Bank is one of 11 financial institution affiliates to invest in replacing OSU’s aging Agricultural Hall.
Cyclist crash numbers raise questions about OKC infrastructure
The number of cyclist injuries on OKC's streets is cause for alarm as the city attempts to make accommodation for bikes. The post Cyclist crash numbers raise questions about OKC infrastructure appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
OKC drivers among those most likely to get stuck at red lights: study
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Oklahoma Daily
Students at Norman Public Schools protest Senate bill restricting gender-confirming restroom use
Chants of “trans rights matter,” pride flags and signs overwhelmed the Norman Public Schools high school campuses as over 100 students protested Senate Bill 615 on Friday after a transgender student faced in-school suspension three times for using women’s restrooms. NPS students protested the bill and the...
city-sentinel.com
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1
The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
‘The jail remains a place of death, horror, and harm’: Metro faith leaders, activists call for change in OK Co. jail leadership
A coalition of local activists and faith leaders joined together Friday at a northeast Oklahoma City church to call for change in Oklahoma County jail leadership.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City University plans November 5 homecoming parade -- Mayors David Holt and Ron Norick to serve as grand marshals
Oklahoma City University (OCU) will host a parade as part of its homecoming festivities beginning at 10 a.m. November 5, with OCU alumni Mayor David Holt (juris doctor, 2009) and former mayor and trustee ex-officio Ron Norick (B.S.B. management, 1964; honorary doctor of humanities and letters, 1990) serving as grand marshals.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City University Theatre to induct new Hall of Honor members Meek, Stuhlmiller and Boston
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma City University School of Theatre will induct three new members into its Hall of Honor during a dinner ceremony Oct. 27 in the Bass School of Music atrium. University alumnus Jeffrey Meek (B.S. Technical Theatre ’95, M.P.A. Technical Theatre ’97), resident...
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
KOCO
Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
KTUL
OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
Concerned clergy call for ouster of OK County Jail Administrator
Eastside OKC pastors, other religious leaders, activists have called on the OK County Jail Trust to remove Greg Williams as CEO of the Jail. The post Concerned clergy call for ouster of OK County Jail Administrator appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
