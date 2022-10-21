ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

city-sentinel.com

Financial institutions support OSU's New Frontiers Agricultural Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahoma financial institutions are supporting the Oklahoma State University New Frontiers campaign to help build a new home for OSU Agriculture. Established in 1909 in Vian, Oklahoma, Armstrong Bank is one of 11 financial institution affiliates to invest in replacing OSU’s aging Agricultural Hall.
STILLWATER, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1

The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City University plans November 5 homecoming parade -- Mayors David Holt and Ron Norick to serve as grand marshals

Oklahoma City University (OCU) will host a parade as part of its homecoming festivities beginning at 10 a.m. November 5, with OCU alumni Mayor David Holt (juris doctor, 2009) and former mayor and trustee ex-officio Ron Norick (B.S.B. management, 1964; honorary doctor of humanities and letters, 1990) serving as grand marshals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
NORMAN, OK
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
HOLTON, KS

