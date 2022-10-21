Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma to host Geekapalooza: A STEAM Festival for Kids on Nov. 5

Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The Second Half Expo assists the 50+ crowd
An enthusiastic crowd of visitors stopped by the Second Half Expo at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum today.
Oklahoma City University Theatre to induct new Hall of Honor members Meek, Stuhlmiller and Boston
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma City University School of Theatre will induct three new members into its Hall of Honor during a dinner ceremony Oct. 27 in the Bass School of Music atrium. University alumnus Jeffrey Meek (B.S. Technical Theatre ’95, M.P.A. Technical Theatre ’97), resident...
Rain continues after severe storms move through central Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through central Oklahoma on Monday, bringing heavy rain and some severe thunderstorm warnings. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team have been tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest from meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a running blog...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Not so fragile: Chickasha’s ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp gets upgrade to last the decades
On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
A line of strong to severe storms moved through central Oklahoma Monday, including one storm that produced a brief, weak tornado spin-up on the west side of the Oklahoma City metro area. That spin-up was located near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. There is a threat for more...
OKC Fire Department battles grass fire in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Fire Departments are currently on scene at a moderate grassfire in northeast Oklahoma City.
'Haunt The Zoo' Returns To OKC Zoo Throughout October
"Haunt the Zoo" has returned to the Oklahoma City Zoo. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30. Candace Rennels with the zoo joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the event. For tickets, click here.
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
Financial institutions support OSU's New Frontiers Agricultural Hall
OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahoma financial institutions are supporting the Oklahoma State University New Frontiers campaign to help build a new home for OSU Agriculture. Established in 1909 in Vian, Oklahoma, Armstrong Bank is one of 11 financial institution affiliates to invest in replacing OSU’s aging Agricultural Hall.
18 Best Things to Do in Payne County, OK
If you plan a trip to Payne County in central Oklahoma, you’ll spend days touring its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, scenic parks, and amusement attractions. The county was established in 1890 and named after David Payne, who served as an American soldier and leader of the Oklahoma Boomer Movement.
Boys & Girls Club opens permanent location in northeast OKC
Families in northeast Oklahoma City will now have a new center that will serve as a safe place to learn new interests.
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of female chimpanzee
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of a female chimpanzee at the facility’s great ape habitat. According to a news release, 14-year-old Nia gave birth to the baby chimp at 10:17 a.m. CDT on Oct. 12. It is Nia’s second child.
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
OKC drivers among those most likely to get stuck at red lights: study
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
