Read full article on original website
Related
Maui County Voters Asked To Boost Transparency Between The Police Chief And Commission
The Maui Police Commission is charged with investigating the public’s complaints about the police department and then reports whatever it finds to the police chief, who has the authority to decide what happens after that. But currently, if the chief disagrees with the commission — a nine-member body of...
mauinow.com
Maui Council passes bill to end hotel moratorium, but cap transient vacation rentals
In a long and at times heated meeting that ended at 8:38 p.m. Friday, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 that would end the temporary hotel moratorium, prohibit camper van usage as tourist lodging and continue the cap on transient vacation rentals. The bill amends the existing comprehensive zoning...
mauinow.com
Ask the Candidates: Maui mayoral candidates on overtourism, cost of living, affordable housing, public safety and water
The race for Maui’s top executive job comes down to incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger Richard Bissen. The two garnered the most votes in the Primary Election and now face off in the General Election, with the top vote getter to lead the County of Maui for the next four years as mayor.
hawaiipublicradio.org
New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income
County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
The Tourism Industry Is Trying To Unseat Maui Council Members Who Want To Limit Hotels
Earlier this year, the Maui County Council enacted one of the most controversial measures in recent history: A moratorium on building new hotel rooms and visitor lodgings that would last for the next two years, or until the government set a cap on the number of such places — whichever came first.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ready to vote for general elections? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots. If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help. Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277. Maui County: (808) 270-7749. Kauai County: (808) 241-4800. City & County...
mauinow.com
Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I
Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
mauinow.com
Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022
Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
mauinow.com
Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym
Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide
A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
mauinow.com
USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30
The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
Kahului post office to host Passport Fair
The Kahului post office announced that they will be hosting a Passport Fair during Halloween weekend to help those who are planning to travel internationally.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Maui school, the simple act of wearing orange is sending a strong anti-bullying message
WAIHEE (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Waihee Elementary on Wednesday, the entire student body came to class wearing orange. The reason: “Unity Day.”. It’s all part of National Bullying Prevention Month. “Orange is really symbolic because it means warm and inviting. It’s a very inviting color, and also safety, protection,”...
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sept. 3 was a normal Saturday for Emma-lee McCord, 12, who was hanging out with friends at Paia Youth and Cultural Center. And then suddenly, everything changed. “This girl ran over there screaming, ‘Help! Help! We need first aid!’” Emma said. A visitor from...
Comments / 0