World Cup 2022 stadiums: All eight venues that will be used in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup will be unique in many ways, and one of the most striking will be the proximity of all eight stadiums to just one city: Doha.

Whereas previous World Cups have been hosted by one or two countries, the 2022 edition will effectively be hosted by one city. Each of the stadiums are located in a radius of 34 miles.

Of the eight stadiums, seven have been built from scratch for the tournament, a process that has generated plenty of controversy due to the treatment of migrant workers who built the venues.

Here is a look at all eight stadiums that will be used at the 2022 World Cup.

Al Thumama Stadium

Location : Al Thumama, 12km south of central Doha Opened : 2021 Capacity : 40,000 The Al Thumama Stadium is designed to resemble a gahfiya , a traditional woven cap worn by men and boys across the Middle East. It will host games from the group stage through the quarterfinals. Following the World Cup, its capacity will be reduced to 20,000 to better fit local needs.

Khalifa International Stadium

Location : Aspire, 5km west of central Doha Opened : 1976 Capacity : 40,000 The Khalifa International Stadium is the only World Cup venue not to be built from scratch. However, the stadium did undergo a renovation that was completed in 2017. The stadium will host group-stage matches, a last-16 game as well as the third-place match.

Al Bayt Stadium

Location : Al Khor City, 35km north of central Doha Opened : 2021 Capacity : 60,000 The Al Bayt Stadium takes its name and design from bayt al sha’ar , tents that were traditionally used by nomadic people in Qatar and the gulf region. The stadium, which features a retractable roof, will host the opening game of the tournament, as well as a round-of-16 match, a quarterfinal and a semifinal.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Location : Umm Al Afaei, 20km west of central Doha Opened : 2020 Capacity : 40,000 Home to Qatari power Al Rayyan, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium features a facade that represents the undulations of sand dunes. It will host the USMNT's opening game against Wales, as well as a last-16 match.

Al Janoub Stadium

Location : Al Wakrah, 22km east of central Doha Opened : 2019 Capacity : 40,000 The Al Janoub Stadium's design is meant to represent the sails of Qatar’s traditional dhow boats. It was designed in part by renowned Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. The stadium will host group-stage matches as well as a round-of-16 match.

Education City Stadium

Location : Al Rayyan, 13km northwest of central Doha Opened : 2020 Capacity : 40,000 The Education City Stadium was given its name due to its location near several of Qatar's leading universities. It will host group-stage games, a last-16 game and a quarterfinal.

Stadium 974

Location : Ras Abu Aboud, 10km east of central Doha Opened : 2021 Capacity : 40,000 Made from 974 shipping containers, Stadium 974 is the first fully demountable World Cup venue. Following the tournament, the containers will be reused in a new waterfront development. The innovative venue will host group-stage games and a last-16 match.

Lusail Stadium

Location: Lusail City, 20km north of central Doha Opened : 2022 Capacity : 80,000 The Lusail Stadium will host the World Cup final, and was also the last of the eight venues to be inaugurated. It will host matches at every stage of the tournament.

