techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
dailygalaxy.com
Signals From an Extraterrestrial Civilization Could Be Older Than 90,000 Years (Weekend Feature)
“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
iheart.com
“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit
It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
IFLScience
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever
Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
Researchers who reverse-engineered Starlink to work as a backup for GPS found a security flaw in the system — using a video of tennis star Rafael Nadal — that could be exploited in Ukraine
SpaceX's Starlink signals have been long seen as a possible alternative to GPS. In 2020, Elon Musk and SpaceX declined a US Army proposal to develop the tech for that purpose. Researchers have succeeded in reverse-engineering the signals, MIT Technology Review reported. After SpaceX declined to continue researching Starlink as...
Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?
You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Artificial intelligence threat compared to nuclear weapons and it’s already too late, experts warn
THE progression of artificial intelligence is as dangerous as how America developed nuclear weapons, one of the top scientists in U.S. business has claimed - and he says there's no going back. According to a new report in the Observer, AI could take "humanity into the dangerous unknown," the scientist...
NASA Captures Photo of Mysterious Blue ‘Blobs’ From Space
An image of two bright blue “blobs” photographed from space was recently shared by NASA. But it captures a strange though relatively normal weather event. According to Newsweek, the mesmerizing photo was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station over Southeast Asia. While the two blue blobs in the photo look relatively similar, they’re actually the result of two completely different phenomena.
Gizmodo
How a Single Human Hair Nearly Halted a SpaceX Launch
Engineers quip that FOD is a four-letter word, but there’s nothing funny about foreign object debris and its potential to trigger disaster. The incident happened on October 5 at around 10:25 a.m. ET, as a SpaceX pad crew was preparing Crew Dragon Endurance for launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket. With the four Crew-5 astronauts already inside the capsule and the hatch closed, an attentive eye spotted a single human hair in the latch seal. The hair was designated FOD—an engineering term for foreign object debris—requiring the pad crew to take action.
