ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth

Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
Outsider.com

NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
dailygalaxy.com

Signals From an Extraterrestrial Civilization Could Be Older Than 90,000 Years (Weekend Feature)

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Interesting Engineering

Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever

Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
Business Insider

Researchers who reverse-engineered Starlink to work as a backup for GPS found a security flaw in the system — using a video of tennis star Rafael Nadal — that could be exploited in Ukraine

SpaceX's Starlink signals have been long seen as a possible alternative to GPS. In 2020, Elon Musk and SpaceX declined a US Army proposal to develop the tech for that purpose. Researchers have succeeded in reverse-engineering the signals, MIT Technology Review reported. After SpaceX declined to continue researching Starlink as...
Ricky

Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?

You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.
Phys.org

Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures

An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Outsider.com

NASA Captures Photo of Mysterious Blue ‘Blobs’ From Space

An image of two bright blue “blobs” photographed from space was recently shared by NASA. But it captures a strange though relatively normal weather event. According to Newsweek, the mesmerizing photo was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station over Southeast Asia. While the two blue blobs in the photo look relatively similar, they’re actually the result of two completely different phenomena.
Gizmodo

How a Single Human Hair Nearly Halted a SpaceX Launch

Engineers quip that FOD is a four-letter word, but there’s nothing funny about foreign object debris and its potential to trigger disaster. The incident happened on October 5 at around 10:25 a.m. ET, as a SpaceX pad crew was preparing Crew Dragon Endurance for launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket. With the four Crew-5 astronauts already inside the capsule and the hatch closed, an attentive eye spotted a single human hair in the latch seal. The hair was designated FOD—an engineering term for foreign object debris—requiring the pad crew to take action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy