There is a long-held fallacy that shampoo is a “basic” beauty product. And in some ways I get that. Essentially it is soap and its main function is to clean. Everything else is a bonus. Or is it? I’ve had a few conversations of late around hair-washing rituals (yes, I know) and I realised that most people wash their hair with any old thing because: “as long as it cleans, it’s fine”. We should all expect more from our shampoos. These products are the hair equivalent of cleansers for your face. Choose the right shampoo and everything that follows afterwards will work much more efficiently, your hair will be in better condition and your style will hold longer. If you have colour-treated hair, only use shampoos developed for colour otherwise you may as well flush the cost of those luscious highlights down the loo. If you have coily hair, a shampoo made for straight hair will leave you wanting. If you have fine hair, a shampoo for thicker hair will weigh it down. And so on. These days good shampoos also deal with chemical-related damage, giving you a better curl pattern, adding moisture to dry hair and strengthening your hair’s resilience. So while it is tempting to wash your hair with “any old thing”, resist the urge.

