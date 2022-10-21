ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Chats with a Former Russian President

By Luc Olinga
 3 days ago
One of Elon Musk's weapons is provocation.

This sometimes takes the form of sarcasm or even humiliation depending on the adversary the billionaire entrepreneur faces. He also uses provocation to defend himself, but most often he uses it to launch a counterattack.

Musk has just used this weapon against former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who had mocked former British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Truss resigned on Oct. 20 just 45 days after winning a contest to lead the U.K. Conservative Party. She'd proposed an economic policy that confused markets and members of her own party.

Her tenure as prime minister will go down as the shortest on record, surpassing the 119 days of George Canning, who died in office of a heart attack in 1827.

"I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said. "I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."

'Bye, Bye ... Congrats to Lettuce'

While Truss's whirlwind stint in charge of the U.K. government was widely commented about, in markets and on TV stations and social networks, Medvedev, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made his own commentary.

"Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce," Medvedev, who is now deputy chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, posted on Twitter on Oct. 20.

His trolling tweet alludes to a decision made by U.K. tabloid newspaper The Daily Star, which on Oct. 14 started a YouTube livestream displaying a head of lettuce on one side and a portrait of Truss on the other.

The paper then asked the question: "Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10 day shelf-life of a lettuce?”

Musk took note of Medvedev's protrusion and admits he has a sense of humor.

"Pretty good troll tbh [to be honest]," the billionaire commented.

'How's It Going in Bakhmut?'

But the techno king then counterattacked, hitting where it hurts the most.

"Btw, how’s it going in Bakhmut?" Musk asked Medvedev.

Medvedev waited several hours to respond. And his response suggests that Musk hit a nerve.

"See you in Moscow on the Victory Day!" the former Russian President replied.

Musk's sarcastic question highlights Ukraine's recent defeats of Russian forces in the war between the two countries. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

After recording victories during the first months of the conflict, Russia finds itself on the defensive against Ukraine's forces.

Bakhmut is a town in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. The city, which is a hub for roads and railway lines, in recent days has become a focus of attention for politicians and analysts.

Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Putin seems determined to take control of Bakhmut, to claim a victory but also to boost the morale of his troops, some of whom have started to question the war, according to experts.

Taking control of Bakhmut also could enable Putin to more broadly change the narrative of the past six weeks, which is that Ukraine's counteroffensive had put Russia on the back foot, experts say.

In addition, "in Bakhmut, Russia is desperately trying to change the narrative of this war," reports BBC News journalist Jonathan Beale. "It's one of the few places where it is not in retreat. Its advances here have been slow and costly, but Russian forces have been gaining ground."

For now Ukrainian troops are holding Bakhmut in the face of repeated Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In view of the symbolism that Russia attaches to Bakhmut, the communications war has also intensified. Each camp claims to have the upper hand over the other.

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine' when billionaire Tesla founder, 51, spoke privately with the warring dictator, 70, in a bid to act as a peacemaker

Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night. The world's richest man was said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker. Tesla boss Mr...
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Business Insider

The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air

The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
TheStreet

TheStreet

