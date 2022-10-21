Filmmaker Tim Burton has been celebrated for decades for the ways in which he can bring together the worlds of the macabre and worlds of whimsy, which is exactly why it had fans excited that he would be directing Wednesday, a spinoff from The Addams Family, for Netflix. In a new featurette for the upcoming series, audiences can go behind the scenes to see how the new spinoff was brought to life, which sees members of the cast and crew reflecting on what makes Burton's creativity so important when it comes to telling this story. Check out the featurette below before Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.

