Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
Johnny Depp Made More Than $50 Million Salary for Less Than 7 Minutes in ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Johnny Depp starred in 'Alice in Wonderland' as the Mad Hatter. He took home a lot of money for the minimal role.
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Tim Burton Talks “Strange Phenomenon” Of Studio Career, Connection With Johnny Depp & ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson That Got Away – Lumière Festival
Tim Burton described his career working uniquely with the Hollywood studios as a “strange phenomenon” in a masterclass at the Lumière Festival in Lyon on Friday. The Batman, Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands, Alice In Wonderland director is being feted on Friday with the prestigious Prix Lumiere of the festival, spearheaded by Cannes delegate general Thierry Frémaux in his other role of director of the Institut Lumiere.
Johnny Depp Made $650 Million During His Heyday In Hollywood, But His Biggest Payout Was Not A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp has appeared in some of the most massive films of the 2000s and 2010s and has made a lot of money. While some may think his biggest payout came from his stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was actually from a different movie. According to The Management Group...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
Watch: '1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
"1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
After 39 Years, Ralphie Parker Is Back In 'A Christmas Story' Sequel Teaser
Hide your BB guns, folks: Peter Billingsley is reprising his role from the 1983 Yuletide classic in a hotly anticipated HBO Max follow-up next month.
Wednesday Addams: From the Mind of Tim Burton Featurette Released by Netflix
Filmmaker Tim Burton has been celebrated for decades for the ways in which he can bring together the worlds of the macabre and worlds of whimsy, which is exactly why it had fans excited that he would be directing Wednesday, a spinoff from The Addams Family, for Netflix. In a new featurette for the upcoming series, audiences can go behind the scenes to see how the new spinoff was brought to life, which sees members of the cast and crew reflecting on what makes Burton's creativity so important when it comes to telling this story. Check out the featurette below before Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.
‘Beetlejuice’ is closing on Broadway. We found the best ticket prices
If you say “Beetlejuice” three times, he’ll appear. At least that’s the case until Jan. 8 when the meta, gothic show at the Marquis Theatre closes on Broadway. “Beetlejuice,” about a recently deceased couple attempting to haunt the new tenants of their old house with the help of Beetlejuice, is based on the classic 1988 Tim Burton film.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Crowns October Indie Revival – Specialty Box Office
Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees Of Inisherin opened to an estimated $181,000 and a raring per screen average of $45,250, beating Tár’s impressive $40,000. Both opened in four locations and now rank no. 2 and no. 3 for an indie per-theater gross this year after A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once. That film’s in a class of its own with an April opening PTA of over $50k on many more screens and a $100 million+ worldwide grosses. But Banshees is the latest in a wave of strong limited openings this month from Decision To Leave to Triangle of Sadness to Aftersun...
Iconic Director Says That He Is Done With Disney, Calls Company “Horrible Big Circus”
For 40 years, legendary director and producer Tim Burton has been a part of the Walt Disney family. Beginning in 1981, Burton worked as an animator on several Disney hits, including The Fox and the Hound and TRON. Over the years, Burton worked his way up and became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors and producers. Burton came and went from Disney and, over the years, was responsible for hits like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and most recently, Dumbo.
Soft & Quiet (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Playing out in real time, Soft & Quiet is a runaway train that follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher, Emily (Stefanie Estes), who organizes an inaugural club meeting of like-minded women. Startattle.com – Soft & Quiet 2022. When they all decide to move...
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
