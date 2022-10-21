ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement

Lightsource bp and the wholesale power provide Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) have unveiled their 130MW Black Bear Solar project that will provide electricity to AMEA’s 11 member public power utilities. Billed as “one of Alabama’s largest solar farms” and located 15 miles from AMEA’s headquarters, Black Bear will...
ALABAMA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Alchemy (ASX:ALY) commences lithium focused RC drilling at Karonie Project

Alchemy Resources has kicked off lithium-focused maiden drilling at its Karonie Lithium-Gold Project. The target strike for drilling corresponds to an extensive system of pegmatites indicated by soil sampling and field mapping programs. Initially, the program will test high-priority lithium targets at the Hickory and Cherry prospects, soon to be...
Montana Talks

So Long ExxonMobil: Billings Refinery and Assets Sold to Par Pacific

The sale includes the refinery, associated pipelines, and product terminals. The Silvertip pipeline in its entirety, ExxonMobil's interest in the Yellowstone Pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP, and their interests in both product terminals are mentioned. “ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
electrek.co

The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026

One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history

The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
rigzone.com

Schlumberger Becomes SLB, Looks Towards Lower-Carbon Future

Schlumberger has decided to change its name, color scheme, and logo to underscore its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. Schlumberger has changed its name to SLB to affirm its transformation from the world’s largest oilfield services company to a global technology company focused on driving energy innovation for a balanced planet.
rigzone.com

CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field

CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
energyintel.com

Prices and Differentials for Major Hubs and Selected City Gates

Leading investment banks and consultancies surveyed in March saw prices averaging $3.97/MMBtu in 2022 and $3.51/MMBtu in 2023. But by October many of those same analysts were eying 2022-23 averages of $6.67 and $5.62, respectively.

