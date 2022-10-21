Read full article on original website
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
PV Tech
Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement
Lightsource bp and the wholesale power provide Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) have unveiled their 130MW Black Bear Solar project that will provide electricity to AMEA’s 11 member public power utilities. Billed as “one of Alabama’s largest solar farms” and located 15 miles from AMEA’s headquarters, Black Bear will...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) commences lithium focused RC drilling at Karonie Project
Alchemy Resources has kicked off lithium-focused maiden drilling at its Karonie Lithium-Gold Project. The target strike for drilling corresponds to an extensive system of pegmatites indicated by soil sampling and field mapping programs. Initially, the program will test high-priority lithium targets at the Hickory and Cherry prospects, soon to be...
So Long ExxonMobil: Billings Refinery and Assets Sold to Par Pacific
The sale includes the refinery, associated pipelines, and product terminals. The Silvertip pipeline in its entirety, ExxonMobil's interest in the Yellowstone Pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP, and their interests in both product terminals are mentioned. “ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
electrek.co
The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026
One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
rigzone.com
Schlumberger Becomes SLB, Looks Towards Lower-Carbon Future
Schlumberger has decided to change its name, color scheme, and logo to underscore its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. Schlumberger has changed its name to SLB to affirm its transformation from the world’s largest oilfield services company to a global technology company focused on driving energy innovation for a balanced planet.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB, With New Identity Focusing On Energy Innovation and Decarbonization
The world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger NV SLB, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme, and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. The nearly 100-year-old firm was initially named after its founding family. The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, Chief...
rigzone.com
CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy."
energyintel.com
Prices and Differentials for Major Hubs and Selected City Gates
Leading investment banks and consultancies surveyed in March saw prices averaging $3.97/MMBtu in 2022 and $3.51/MMBtu in 2023. But by October many of those same analysts were eying 2022-23 averages of $6.67 and $5.62, respectively.
