Read full article on original website
Related
WMNF
Hurricane Ian caused 114 deaths in Florida
Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County. That’s according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made initial...
WMNF
More than 82,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19
More than 82,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. That’s according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. 82,176 COVID-19 Florida resident deaths. As of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,176 COVID-19 resident deaths. That was up...
WMNF
Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Tom Petty Tribute ~ 10/22/22
Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Tom Petty Tribute ~ 10/22/22. It was a great show with tons of fun!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. We did a “Targeted Raffle’, so everyone picked where their chances to...
Comments / 0