Ocean State Sidelines Podcast: A conversation with 2023 PC Friar commit Donovan Santoro

Rhode Island goes seven overtimes to defeat Monmouth 48-46
WEST LONG BRANCH N.J. (AP) — Marques DeShields had 234 yards of total offense with four touchdowns and Rhode Island made the only conversion in the seventh overtime, defeating Monmouth 48-46 on Saturday. Rhode Island stopped a 2-point pass in the seventh overtime, then Ed Lee caught a pass from Kasim Hill to win it […]
friars.com
Providence College Men's Basketball Signs Brody And Brennan Smith Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College men's basketball Head Coach Ed Cooley announced two new team members [Oct. 22], signing 13-year-old twin brothers Brody and Brennan Smith through Team IMPACT. Brody and Brennan, who were both diagnosed with a genetic disorder, were officially introduced at a signing day press conference...
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
racedayct.com
Redemption For Shaw At Seekonk Speedway With ACT Win, Championship
SEEKONK, Mass. – Redemption was the word coming into Seekonk Speedway this Saturday for multiple drivers, and redemption there was. The Haunted Hundred for the American-Canadian Tour had big shoes to fill following last year’s edition where Ben Rowe took a daring last-lap pass to earn the win and the 2021 championship. In 2022, a different story unfolded and a new champion emerged in eerily similar fashion.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
providenceonline.com
Rhody Gem: Wild Witches
An occult shop that carries a smorgasbord of metaphysical and spiritual items. Locatedon Route 44 in North Providence just before the rotary for Centerdale. Keep an eye out for the “Open” flag. What makes it a Rhody Gem?. The good vibes buzz the minute you step into the...
rimonthly.com
A Murder of Crows: Retracing Edgar Allan Poe’s Steps in Providence
In a scene that might have sprung from the imagination of Edgar Allan Poe, a murder of crows erupts into the night over Benefit Street in Providence. The famous writer, as it turns out, was familiar with the neighborhood, once courting its resident poet, Sarah Helen Whitman. The two were often seen at the Providence Athenaeum, where — like the raven in his famous poem — Poe’s bust presides from a perch above the door. “Her mother and friends were against the match, so it took some convincing for her to agree to marry him,” says Robin Wetherill, the library’s director of membership and external relations, adding a condition of the engagement was that Poe stop drinking. Two days before their scheduled Christmas wedding, a messenger delivered a note to Whitman in the library revealing her fiance had failed to keep his promise. Heartbroken, she called off the nuptials. The pair never saw each other again — Poe died ten months later under mysterious circumstances — but his ghost is said to still roam the library stacks. He’s also rumored to have cursed the fountain outside so those who drink from it are bound to return to Providence. (Wetherill insists Poe, who died before its construction, could not have cursed the fountain, though no one would argue Rhode Islanders are loath to leave their state.) “I love to think that if there was a ghost of Poe out there, that he would occasionally stop by,” she says. To browse, perhaps. But to set foot where two lovers once wandered … arm in arm? Nevermore.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
ABC6.com
Car hits building in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police responded Bridgham and Cranston streets Sunday afternoon for reports of a vehicle into a building. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed an ambulance leave from the scene while police officers and the fire department investigated. Crews saw a maroon Nissan Murano with it’s...
Missing New Bedford man found
Police thanked everyone who shared the department's social media post and their support.
speedonthewater.com
‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging
On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River hero to be played on the big screen in new film to hit theaters this year
A movie is set to hit the big screen that is based on one of Fall River’s true heroes. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
