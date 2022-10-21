ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

SPONSORED: Salina Regional Health Center hiring nursing positions

Nursing Support: Nurse Assistant, Medical Assistant, Licensed practical Nurse. Full Time and Part Time: Days, Evenings, and Nights. · Child Care Contribution of $1,200 per year per household. To APPLY:. https://www.srhc.com/careers/. Or contact Human Resources at 785.452.7142. SALINA REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER. At the Salina Regional Health Center, our most...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina fifth graders take stand against bullying, ask city commission to do same

At Monday's Salina City Commission meeting, Cottonwood fifth grade students presented a proclamation request for bullying prevention. They were accompanied by Vicki Price, education director for CAPS and Chris Field, a Cottonwood building substitute teacher. The proclamation recognized October as Bullying Prevention Month and encouraged local schools, students, parents, recreational...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

1960s revue set for Salina Senior Center in November

The 1960 are back as the Salina Senior Center Theatre Project presents the '60s revue Peace, Love & Tie-Dye on Nov. 4-5. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third floor ballroom of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Admission is by donation at the door.
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

Junction City Commission approves counteroffer to acquire former high school property

Junction City Commissioners have reached an agreement to proceed on acquiring the former Junction City High School property. The city has been in negotiations with USD 475 to acquire the property for $1. Over the past month, the two sides have been hashing out a compromise, as the district sought removal of all building permit fees for all future projects. City Manager Allen Dinkel maintained Tuesday that he does not want to see that continue in perpetuity, but says an exception could be made on the next district project, a proposed early childhood development center.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Symphony Nov. 6 concert to feature composer Prokofiev

The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” on Nov. 6. Under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the symphony is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature something for everyone, beginning...
KSN News

Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for kettle campaign

The Salvation Army in Salina has begun taking applications for bell ringers. Applications may be picked up at The Salvation Army facility, 1137 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Bell ringers will be needed at the various Christmas Kettle locations from Nov. 11 to Dec. 24, according to information from the local Salvation Army organization.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 37; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Clerk's Office announces in-office advanced voting times

The Saline County Clerk's Office has announced the schedule for in-office advanced voting. The clerk's office is located in room 215 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. Following are...
