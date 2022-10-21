Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Salina Regional Health Center hiring nursing positions
Nursing Support: Nurse Assistant, Medical Assistant, Licensed practical Nurse. Full Time and Part Time: Days, Evenings, and Nights. · Child Care Contribution of $1,200 per year per household. To APPLY:. https://www.srhc.com/careers/. Or contact Human Resources at 785.452.7142. SALINA REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER. At the Salina Regional Health Center, our most...
Smoky View 4-H members learn about club offices, give back to community
On Oct. 8, members of the Smoky View 4-H Club attended the annual Central Kansas District (CKD) Officer Training and Family Event at Salina South Middle School and learned more about the club offices they will have for this 4-H year. Members also participated in service projects to give back to their community.
Salina fifth graders take stand against bullying, ask city commission to do same
At Monday's Salina City Commission meeting, Cottonwood fifth grade students presented a proclamation request for bullying prevention. They were accompanied by Vicki Price, education director for CAPS and Chris Field, a Cottonwood building substitute teacher. The proclamation recognized October as Bullying Prevention Month and encouraged local schools, students, parents, recreational...
Proclamations, public hearings among Salina City Commission agenda items
Proclamations, public hearings, and a resolution in support of Kansas Wesleyan University's Pioneer Hall being included on historic registers are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County...
Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
1960s revue set for Salina Senior Center in November
The 1960 are back as the Salina Senior Center Theatre Project presents the '60s revue Peace, Love & Tie-Dye on Nov. 4-5. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third floor ballroom of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Admission is by donation at the door.
1350kman.com
Junction City Commission approves counteroffer to acquire former high school property
Junction City Commissioners have reached an agreement to proceed on acquiring the former Junction City High School property. The city has been in negotiations with USD 475 to acquire the property for $1. Over the past month, the two sides have been hashing out a compromise, as the district sought removal of all building permit fees for all future projects. City Manager Allen Dinkel maintained Tuesday that he does not want to see that continue in perpetuity, but says an exception could be made on the next district project, a proposed early childhood development center.
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
Vortex Global wins Governor's Award of Excellence; Young also honored
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Salina-based Vortex Global has won the 2022 Governor’s Award of Excellence and Textron Aviation in Wichita earned the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. Businesses and individuals from across the state were honored Thursday night for outstanding contributions to...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
Salina Symphony Nov. 6 concert to feature composer Prokofiev
The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” on Nov. 6. Under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the symphony is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature something for everyone, beginning...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
Salina Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for kettle campaign
The Salvation Army in Salina has begun taking applications for bell ringers. Applications may be picked up at The Salvation Army facility, 1137 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Bell ringers will be needed at the various Christmas Kettle locations from Nov. 11 to Dec. 24, according to information from the local Salvation Army organization.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 37; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
Saline County Clerk's Office announces in-office advanced voting times
The Saline County Clerk's Office has announced the schedule for in-office advanced voting. The clerk's office is located in room 215 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. Following are...
