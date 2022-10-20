Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
NPR
Many older workers retired after the pandemic gave them time to rethink priorities
Even amid record inflation, there has been some good news about the economy in recent months. Americans are getting back to work, making up for much of the pandemic's decline in the workforce. But who's not back? - many older workers. NPR's Andrea Hsu reports from Southern Maryland. ANDREA HSU,...
NPR
A day in the life of Haitians in the capital city of Port-au-Prince
Haiti is a country on its knees, with food and fuel shortages. Cholera is also spreading. We get a glimpse of daily life from the capital Port-au-Prince. Haiti is in free fall. Gangs menace the country's port and its people. Cholera is spreading. And there are weekly protests calling for the resignation of the country's leader. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and joins us now. Hi, Eyder.
NPR
Haiti is dealing with multiple crises. Is international intervention the answer?
Haiti is a country on the verge of collapse. Cholera is spreading. Food and fuel prices are out of control. And the gangs of Port-au-Prince have a stranglehold on much of the capital, including the main oil terminal. Added to this, there's a political crisis. Prime Minister Ariel Henry is struggling to maintain his grip on power, with protesters regularly taking to the streets to demand his removal. His decision to ask the outside world to send a specialized armed force has only served to inflame people's anger. Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-Au-Prince, and joins us now.
NPR
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters will decide whether to amend their state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. But it's unclear whether the amendment would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are...
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
LEE SHIN: (Through interpreter) When I bought this house, I looked with pride at what I'd accomplished. WONG: But his apartment is still only half finished, so he's paying his mortgage and rent to live somewhere else. DARIAN WOODS, HOST:. Having your own apartment in China is kind of crucial...
NPR
Researchers have found a link between chemical straighteners and uterine cancer
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Alexandra White of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences about the link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer. ** You may want to think twice before making your next hair relaxing appointment at the salon. A new study has linked the chemicals that straighten hair to an increased risk of uterine cancer. Alexandra White leads the Environment and Cancer Epidemiology Group of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. She's also the lead author of the study. Welcome.
NPR
The U.S. admitted thousands of Venezuelan migrants. Many are now stuck in legal limbo
José Albornoz has only been in the U.S. for a few weeks, but things have been happening fast. He's already traveled across the country twice, landing in Montana, where a friend got him a job in construction. And he's learned a few things about the immigration system along the way.
NPR
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
NPR
A new U.K. leader could ease political chaos, but economic fixes will be harder
While a new prime minister in the U.K. could ease political instability, economic upheaval will be harder to calm. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss' financial policy spooked the markets. And persistent inflation is hurting household budgets. For insight into what's next, we're joined now by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Good morning, Adam. Thanks for being on the program.
NPR
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
NPR
What it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to hair stylist April Kayganich about what it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair. So now that we've heard what the science suggests about the risk of hair relaxers, maybe you've decided to stop using them. To help us figure out how to do that, we're joined now by April Kayganich. She's a hair stylist and texture expert in Austin, Texas. Welcome to the show.
NPR
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan won her last race by 1,000 votes. This time she's facing a stronger than expected challenge from a far-right candidate stressing the impact of inflation. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. New Hampshire is a must-win state for Democrats in their campaign to keep control of the Senate. Democratic...
NPR
Recycling plastic is practically impossible — and the problem is getting worse
The vast majority of plastic that people put into recycling bins is headed to landfills, or worse, according to a report from Greenpeace on the state of plastic recycling in the U.S. The report cites separate data published this May which revealed that the amount of plastic actually turned into...
NPR
Those fake active shooter calls to schools? A similar thing happened before
In the last two weeks, even more schools around the country have gotten hoax calls claiming that active shooters were on their campuses. It's a continuation of a pattern that NPR has reported on. And now NPR has obtained new information that suggests this is not the first time that a scare campaign like this was conducted against U.S. schools. NPR's Odette Yousef and Jenna McLaughlin join us now.
NPR
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief plan
The Federal Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit has temporarily blocked President Biden's student loan debt relief plan. Now, that plan was announced back in August, and it would forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for qualifying borrowers. The application for the plan officially opened earlier this week. And before today's 8th Circuit ruling, the administration could have started processing the applications as soon as this Sunday. Well, joining us now to explain more is NPR education reporter Sequoia Carrillo. Hi, Sequoia.
NPR
The 7 men who control China
China's ruling Communist Party has chosen the next seven men to run the country for the next five years. Many of them are loyal to current leader Xi Jinping. Earlier today, a line of seven black-clad men stood on a stage in Beijing. They're the new Politburo Standing Committee, the most elite decision-making body of China's Communist Party and the men who will decide the country's path forward for the next five years. And all of them are allies of ruler Xi Jinping, who confirmed he will head the party for a third term. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
NPR
Many products by the largest food firms are considered unhealthy, research shows
Two new reports paint a dismal picture of nutrition in the U.S. One says about 70% of products sold by the largest food companies, including Kraft, Heinz and Kellogg, are considered unhealthy. And that's the food that stocks a lot of U.S. grocery shelves. And new Gallup data shows just how much Americans' diets are lacking. It's not a new problem. But as NPR's Allison Aubrey reports, what is new is the momentum for change.
NPR
Bob Woodward's new audiobook features hours of his interviews with ex-President Trump
For those who have not heard enough of Donald Trump, here's an opportunity. Bob Woodward has written three books about Trump, and for one of those books, Trump talked with the journalist for hours, and Woodward usually recorded the conversations. He plays them in an audiobook called "The Trump Tapes."
