Snap sets off alarm bells in ad-reliant social media sector
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N) shares sank nearly 30% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company's forecast of zero revenue growth pointed to more pain ahead for a social media sector heavily dependant on digital advertising.
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea
Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's fortune plunged from almost $14 billion to $2.3 billion in just a year as Snapchat struggles for new users
Evan Spiegel has lost 83% of his wealth over the past year, per estimates by Bloomberg. The Snap cofounder and CEO's net worth fell from $13.9 billion to $2.3 billion. Snap posted a quarterly net loss of $360 million amid advertising struggles and stagnating user growth. Snap cofounder and CEO...
Apple contractor lost her job a month after her TikTok post on the company's offices went viral, report says
Nylah Boone told The Verge her contract was not renewed about a month after posting a video about working in Apple's offices.
aiexpress.io
Google to invest $200 million in a natural language software company
Google is in talks to speculate not less than $200 million in synthetic intelligence (AI) startup, Cohere. This as soon as once more exhibits that the arms race of massive tech corporations in AI is escalating. Based in 2019, Cohere makes pure language processing software program. Builders use this software program to construct AI functions for companies. It could possibly additionally construct chatbot instruments and different capabilities that may perceive human speech and textual content. In November, Cohere introduced a multi-year partnership with Google. Google’s cloud division supplies Cohere with the computing energy it wants to coach software program fashions.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options
My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
CNBC
Facebook and Google face skeptics on Wall Street this week amid digital ads collapse
Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Apple, Amazon Employee Profiles See Massive Purge On LinkedIn — It's Not What You Think
Several LinkedIn accounts that claimed to be employees at Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN were drastically culled overnight, reportedly due to an initiative to ban bots from the platform. What Happened: On Oct. 10, there were 576,562 LinkedIn "users" who listed Apple as their current employer. Half of...
Netflix adds 2.4 million subscribers, promises crackdown on password sharing
“After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth. The key is pleasing members,” Netflix said in the letter. What were Netflix's Q3 results?
Phone Arena
Starting this coming Tuesday, you can expect to see more ads in the Apple App Store
Starting this coming Tuesday, October 25th, Apple will be adding ads related to apps in the App Store's Today tab. These ads also will surface in the section titled "You Might Also Like" which shows a list of a couple of apps that Apple recommends based on the app that you are thinking of installing now. These ads will have a blue background and an "Ad" icon.
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is in Trouble
After reviewing internal corporate records, The Wall Street Journal found that Horizon Worlds, Meta's premier consumer metaverse, is falling short of internal performance objectives.
