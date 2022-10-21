ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea

Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
aiexpress.io

Google to invest $200 million in a natural language software company

Google is in talks to speculate not less than $200 million in synthetic intelligence (AI) startup, Cohere. This as soon as once more exhibits that the arms race of massive tech corporations in AI is escalating. Based in 2019, Cohere makes pure language processing software program. Builders use this software program to construct AI functions for companies. It could possibly additionally construct chatbot instruments and different capabilities that may perceive human speech and textual content. In November, Cohere introduced a multi-year partnership with Google. Google’s cloud division supplies Cohere with the computing energy it wants to coach software program fashions.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options

My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
Daily Mail

Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises

Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Facebook and Google face skeptics on Wall Street this week amid digital ads collapse

Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
Phone Arena

Starting this coming Tuesday, you can expect to see more ads in the Apple App Store

Starting this coming Tuesday, October 25th, Apple will be adding ads related to apps in the App Store's Today tab. These ads also will surface in the section titled "You Might Also Like" which shows a list of a couple of apps that Apple recommends based on the app that you are thinking of installing now. These ads will have a blue background and an "Ad" icon.

