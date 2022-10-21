What is this hair color, so sudden and new? Ariana Grande is getting into character for the forthcoming “Wicked” movie with a dramatic blond hair transformation worthy of Glinda the Good Witch. “New earrings,” the pop star, 29, coyly captioned an Instagram photo of her new platinum ponytail Wednesday. Grande’s friends and fans understandably freaked out, with Jonathan Van Ness calling the look “Iconique” and Gottmik hailing her as “A BLONDE DIVA.” “Ohh Hi old friend,” commented hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was responsible for the last time Grande went blond for her 2018 “Sweetener” album. “Blondiana just shattered the internet,” a fan gushed, while another...

