Gwyneth Paltrow Sports Stripes in Billowing Carolina Herrera Dress at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Celebration
Gwyneth Paltrow arrived on the red carpet for Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striped dress. To celebrate the anniversary, the Goop founder wore a Carolina Herrera dress with a billowing train. The details included a one-sleeve silhouette with a fabric flower accent on the shoulder, a side cutout baring Paltrow’s midriff and a thigh-high slit. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Paltrow coordinated the look with a pair of black strappy sandals. She kept the accessories to a minimum,...
Ariana Grande transforms into ‘Wicked’ witch Glinda with new blond hair
What is this hair color, so sudden and new? Ariana Grande is getting into character for the forthcoming “Wicked” movie with a dramatic blond hair transformation worthy of Glinda the Good Witch. “New earrings,” the pop star, 29, coyly captioned an Instagram photo of her new platinum ponytail Wednesday. Grande’s friends and fans understandably freaked out, with Jonathan Van Ness calling the look “Iconique” and Gottmik hailing her as “A BLONDE DIVA.” “Ohh Hi old friend,” commented hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was responsible for the last time Grande went blond for her 2018 “Sweetener” album. “Blondiana just shattered the internet,” a fan gushed, while another...
