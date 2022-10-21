Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Orono Wins Class C Girls Northern Maine Cross Country Title as White Wins Race
The Orono Girls Cross Country Team are the Northern Maine Class C Champions winning the meet held at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. Junior phenom Ruth White won the individual title with a time of 17:51.42. The following Teams advanced to the Class...
Maine Women Skate Past #3 Northeastern 1-0
After losing Friday night to #3 Northeastern 5-1 the Maine Black Bears Women's Ice Hockey Team rebounded to shut out the Huskies 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, October 22nd at The Alfond Arena!. The lone goal was scored by Grace Heiting at the 8:39 mark in the 1st Period. Her goal...
Bangor Girls Cross Country Brings Home Northern Maine Class A Plaque – Hampden Academy 4th
The Bangor Girls Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Class A Cross Country Championship at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. They had 5 runners finish in the Top 10. The Top 5 Teams qualified for the Class A Cross Country Championship which...
John Bapst Wins Northern Maine Class B Regionals, MDI 2nd, Ellsworth 3rd
The John Bapst Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Class B Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 22nd at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast. Senior Sam York from MDI won the individual championship with a time of 16:36.46. The Top 5 Teams qualified for the State...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
Harriet, The Wayward Central Maine Emu, Reunites With Her Boyfriend, Ozzy!
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Horror Movies That Were Filmed In The Bangor Area
Looking for some spooky movies that hit close to home? Here's a list of freaky flicks filmed in Bangor and surrounding areas. Maine is the perfect setting for spooky movies. Old creepy dilapidated buildings, dark desolate back roads, and downtown historic architecture makes for perfect backdrops. It should come as no surprise that all these movies are Stephen King adaptations. Matter of fact, many of these films were actually filmed in various locations around Bangor. Here's our list of five movies filmed in the Bangor area.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
wabi.tv
Teen accused of stabbing another teen in Bangor
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend in Acadia National Park pleads not guilty. A great end to the week with lots of sunshine & seasonable highs. Even warmer temperatures by the weekend. Rain arrives early next week.
foxbangor.com
Glenburn culvert causing issues for residents
GLENBURN — The heavy downpours Maine received Saturday brought with it dramatic damages to the area. In Glenburn, the rain caused the culvert on Pushaw Road to wash out, and residents like mailman Mark Tripp and Jonathan Atkinson have been feeling the effects. “It’s a big inconvenience getting to...
WPFO
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
Wilmington Apple
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
Whimsical Belfast Toy Shop To Open New Location In Downtown Bangor
It was back in 2018 when it was announced that Toys R Us at the Bangor Mall Blvd. was closing. Since then, folks in the Bangor area have had limited options since then when it comes to children's toy stores. But that's all about to change. According to the Bangor,...
wabi.tv
Income-based heating assistance through HEAP
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
