On Oct. 5, 2022, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3700 block of E. Country Club Road in Saline County for the report of a theft of a UTV. Sometime between Oct. 3, 2022, and Oct. 5, 2022, unknown suspect(s) entered onto a property and stole a four-door 2017 Polaris Ranger UTV model No. R17RVU99AV. The body of the UTV is blue and the doors are black. The UTV has custom silver/chrome wheels with twin sets of spokes and “SS” in the center hub.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO