MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
Strange Floating Woman Turning Heads and Stopping Traffic in Central New York
Have you seen the floating woman in Central New York that is turning heads and stopping traffic?. Max is making quite the impression. She's part of a Halloween display in Oneida, New York dedicated to the show Stranger Things. Stranger Things in Oneida. Jasson Obomsawin has been decorating his lawn...
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
newyorkupstate.com
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
localsyr.com
Cicero sophomore holds fundraiser to “Crush Cancer” in memory of childhood friend
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon. “From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…”. KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER.
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
WKTV
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
What time is trick-or-treating on Halloween? When does it start?
When time does trick-or-treating start on Halloween? When does trick-or-treating end?. Parents often wonder what the best time for trick-or-treating is on Halloween, and homeowners want to know when they should be ready to start handing out candy. As a general rule, 5-8 p.m. are the most popular hours for trick-or-treating.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event to be Held Oct. 27th-29th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
localsyr.com
Reaching out to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Chevrolet is under new ownership, but they are determined to maintain the community reputation they’ve built over generations. The dealership is now part of the West Herr ownership group, extending its reach from the Buffalo and Rochester markets. Sales manager E.J. Jackson...
A Guy in Rome is Selling “Used” Caskets for $200 a Pop
A guy on Facebook Marketplace is burying the competition with his casket prices... as long as you don't mind them being a little "used." The seller (with his blood-soaked avatar) actually has a few caskets listed on Marketplace right now. This one is listed for $300 and looks to be in great condition:
Holy Nostalgia! Which ’90s Nickelodeon Star Was Just Spotted in Central NY?
If you grew up in the '90s, or had a child who did, chances are your TV was tuned to Nickelodeon more than a few times a week. And one personality that was frequently showcased on multiple shows was recently spotted in Syracuse. But before we tell you who it...
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Convert Traffic Signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets for Winter Season
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) will adjust the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets from a standard signal light to a yellow and red, flashing light on Tuesday, November 1. The changeover is a regularly scheduled seasonal...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
