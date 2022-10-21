ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero

The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

"Trunk or Treat" in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota

Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
CANASTOTA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event to be Held Oct. 27th-29th

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Reaching out to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Chevrolet is under new ownership, but they are determined to maintain the community reputation they’ve built over generations. The dealership is now part of the West Herr ownership group, extending its reach from the Buffalo and Rochester markets. Sales manager E.J. Jackson...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

A Guy in Rome is Selling “Used” Caskets for $200 a Pop

A guy on Facebook Marketplace is burying the competition with his casket prices... as long as you don't mind them being a little "used." The seller (with his blood-soaked avatar) actually has a few caskets listed on Marketplace right now. This one is listed for $300 and looks to be in great condition:
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
SYRACUSE, NY
