Ever since Hailey and Justin Bieber began dating, there’s been drama between Hailey and Selena Gomez, Bieber’s ex — for their fans, at least. As those who keep up with celebrity gossip know, Gomez and Justin had an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2018. Within a few months of their final split, Hailey and Justin Bieber reportedly began their relationship and were married in September 2018 after a whirlwind engagement. The timeline has caused a lot of speculation around whether there was any overlap between the two relationships — despite there not being any real evidence to the theory — and this is what fueled feuds amongst some fans.

3 DAYS AGO