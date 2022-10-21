Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
Taylor Swift's 'High Infidelity': What Fans Think 'April 29th' Means
Taylor Swift’s song “High Infidelity” was just released as one of seven bonus tracks on the "3am Edition" of her "Midnights" album, and it has a lot of people wondering where the pop star was on April 29th, which April 29th she means — and why she references that date on the poppy track.
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
New Taylor Swift Lyrics Might Reveal The Name Of Blake Lively’s Unborn Baby
Is the queen of Easter eggs at it again? As sleuthing Taylor Swift fans continue to sift through her Midnights lyrics for hidden gems, several of them are already convinced they’ve solved at least one mystery. The line in question arrives on the album’s fifth track, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” in which the 11-time Grammy winner sings, “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May.”
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video
Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
Taylor Swift Praises Joe Alwyn For Handling Scrutiny ‘Beautifully’ As She Sings About Him On ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, opens with an up-beat, pop music bop called “Lavender Haze.” Even before the album came out, fans knew this song would be about Joe Alwyn based on Taylor’s description of the track. Now that the lyrics are here, though, it’s even more evident that Joe inspired the love song. “Lavender Haze” has callbacks to references that Taylor made about Joe on her 2017 album, Reputation, as she gushes over how he loved her even when she was in the darkest time of her life.
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
Swifties convinced Taylor Swift used media shaming to write an impactful ‘Midnights’ lyric
Taylor Swift is taking the music industry by storm again with the release of Midnights, a collection of songs that comprise her tenth studio album and are no less potent in getting their message across than all the singer’s back catalog. The purveyor of the greatest bridges in pop...
The Taylor Swift–Jack Antonoff Conundrum
On Friday, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Like many of her recent offerings, it prominently featured the pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff. And while their work together is some of the most important of Swift’s career, is there a certain sameness to much of it? Would she be better served looking elsewhere for her next projects? On the latest Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss all things Midnights, including other production options Taylor could explore in the future. To hear the full conversation, listen here and subscribe for upcoming episodes dissecting Midnights.
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Already Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift's newly released album, Midnights, has already broken a Spotify record: It's the most-streamed album in a single day for the music streaming service. Spotify tweeted the news just after 6 p.m. ET after the album's release at midnight ET on Oct. 21. Over on Apple Music, Swift's new...
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
